ETOnline.com

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are on Sale Now — Get 30% Off With Our Exclusive Discount Code

Since colder weather means we're spending more time getting cozy, it's more important than ever to bring those fall feeling to our beds and loungewear. To help you create the perfectly restful sleep space, Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth currently has sitewide deals on bestsellers made for the changing temperatures. If you're looking to curl up in some Oprah-approved pajamas and sheets, Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto her Favorite Things lists four years in a row are discounted further now.
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
People

Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Space Heater That Warms a Room in 3 Minutes — and It's on Sale

“I no longer have to sit within inches of the heater to stay warm” The temperatures have officially started sinking across much of the country — which means we're eschewing bathing suits and summer activities for cozy cardigans and mugs of hot tea. It also means you may be looking for ways to stay warm while you're inside — without having to rely on loud heating pipes.  Look to the Kopbeau Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The space heater is designed with three heating...
Parade

‘Tis the Season to Update Your Home? Here Are 35+ Early Black Friday Furniture Sales to Shop Starting Now

There are many times throughout the year that might prompt us to refresh our space and consider new furniture—spring cleaning and back-to-school season are just a few that come to mind. While Black Friday is historically the best time of year to unlock the most savings, the opportunities for savings begin earlier and earlier every year. Starting around mid-October, shoppers can expect that most of their favorite brands will be having some sort of sale before the Thanksgiving weekend. If you’ve got your heart set on a specific piece, especially if you can already see that it's low in stock, your best time to buy might be during this pre–sale season.
goodmorningamerica.com

Surprise! Shop plush robes, silk pillowcases and more from Brooklinen's sale

Surprise! There's a sale happening at Brooklinen you won't want to miss. Right now, shop 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen on products like their down comforter and super-plush robe as well as throw blankets, sheet sets and more. Plus, the sale includes discounts on their first-ever holiday collection, which includes...
TechRadar

Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
The Verge

Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores

Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
Men's Health

Best Amazon Deals on Halloween Decorations and Costumes

HALLOWEEN IS sneaking up on us faster than we can say, "Boo!" And if you're a notorious last-minute decorator or an indecisive costume chooser, the looming deadline can feel extra spooky. Luckily, Amazon is making shopping a little less scary this year with tons of decorations and fun costumes on sale and ready to ship to your door in days with a Prime membership.
AOL Corp

'Heaven on feet': These cozy slippers loved by over 46,000 shoppers are down to $20

Over 46,000 (you read that right) Amazon shoppers are raving about these top-selling Ultraideas Women's slippers. They're just the ticket for staying cozy and warm indoors while you beat the cold. And if you need to go out for a second, they're great for a quick errands, too. For just 20 bucks, you'll want to get a pair in every color for all the people on your holiday gift list.
ETOnline.com

The 7 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: Credo Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, and More

There is no better time for a beauty overhaul than fall. While many of us are busy freshening up our wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for cooler-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than fall are amazing beauty deals, of course. With this weekend's best beauty sales, it's easy to overhaul your routine for less.
The Independent

9 best bath mats that keep feet warm and cosy on chilly tile floors

While a lot of bathroom décor is fairly permanent – tiles, mirrors etc – bath mats are an accessory that allows you to switch things up and have a bit of fun. Of course, they’re practical too, providing a non-slip surface for when you get out of the bath or shower.There are almost endless amounts of bath mats out there to choose from. But what makes a good one? One that is plush, to keep your feet warm even on icy cold days when tiles can be very chilly. And one that is absorbent, to dry your feet and stop...

