Sacked Suella Braverman savages Liz Truss with barbs over ‘pretending we haven’t made mistakes’ & ‘broken pledges’

SUELLA Braverman has today been SACKED as Home Secretary by under-fire PM Liz Truss after an "accidental" national security leak.

The Home Secretary was fired this afternoon after she was caught mistakenly sharing secret information with an unvetted MP via email.

She's been replaced in the Home Office by former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The Sun understands the friend that Ms Braverman was emailing Home Office material too was Sir John Hayes, an ex security minister and long term backer.

He has not responded to requests for comment.

In a bombshell resignation letter Ms Braverman raged that she had huge "concerns about the direction of the government", including breaking key manifesto promises on small boats.

She said: "I have concerns about the direction of this government.

"Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings."

Ms Braverman reported the mistake and informed the Cabinet Secretary and other officials - and later handed in her resignation.

The PM was told she had broken the ministerial code.

In a letter to the ex-Home Secretary after her sacking, Ms Truss said: "I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. It is important that the Ministerial Code is upheld, and that Cabinet confidentiality is respected.

"I look forward to working with you in the future and wish you all the best."

Ms Braverman and the PM had a fiery meeting last night over an upcoming migration announcement.

The ex-Home Secretary was appointed to replace Priti Patel when Ms Truss became Tory leader and PM.

But the pair have been at loggerheads ever since - with major disagreements over small boats and migration policy.

She becomes the third-shortest Home Secretary ever.

The Sun understands former Home Secretary Sajid Javid was in running for the role last night - but he went to war with No10 over one of Ms Truss' advisers, who had been briefing against him.

The Sun also understands that since Ms Braverman left the Home Office other Cabinet ministers have been placed on resignation watch by No10.

Earlier this month The Sun reported how sources had said the Home Secretary had been "gagged" by No10 and was "hugely disappointed" small boats hasn't been made a priority by PM.

Her team ignored requests from No10 to remove references to Rwanda policy in her conference speech.

The pair were also at loggerheads about migration policy - Ms Truss is keen to open them up to help boost the economy but the Home Sec did not want to open Britain's doors to too much lower-skilled migration.

The PM cleared her diary this afternoon - canning a planned trip to stay in the Commons at the last minute.

She is leaving government just six weeks after being appointed by the new PM.

And it comes just four days after she sacked her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt.

The PM was due to speak to reporters in a pooled clip, but this was canned just two hours later.

An embattled Ms Truss is on tenterhooks after loads of Tory MPs lashed out at her over the fall-out from the mini budget.

The disastrous package of unfunded tax cuts sent mortgages soaring and the pound plummeting.

It was torn to shreds this week by Jeremy Hunt, who was dragged in by Ms Truss to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.

And Tory MP William Wragg became the sixth MP to put a letter of no confidence in PM earlier today - saying she should quit.

The committee chair admitted he'd sent a letter of no confidence in the PM to 1922 backbench committee chair Sir Graham Brady.

Mr Wragg said he'd vote in favour of fracking so he can keep the Tory whip and ensure his letter is still valid.

Earlier, the PM insisted she WON'T quit at a make-or-break PMQs - telling her MPs "I'm a fighter".

And she committed to keeping the triple lock on pensions, just hours after her own spokesperson refused to do so.

Responding to Ms Braverman's sacking, Shadow Home Affairs Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

Yvette Cooper MP, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, said: “This Tory Government is falling apart at the seams. To appoint and then sack both your Home Secretary and Chancellor within six weeks is utter chaos. This is no way to run a government.

“Suella Braverman has admitted breaching security procedures which raises serious questions. There are also reports of major disputes about policy and we have had weeks of disagreements. We need an urgent statement from the Prime Minister. Home affairs, security and public safety are too important for this kind of chaos."

This evening Tory MP Bob Seely apologised on live radio for the "soap drama" his party has broadcast to the world.

Mr Seely told LBC: "I actually want to apologise, I really am getting fed up with this soap drama as much as your listeners are…. I’m frankly as bemused as everybody else is and I’m really unhappy with the situation."