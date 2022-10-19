Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO