more1049.com
Abortion Debate Featured In Iowa Governor Forum
Johnston, IA (KICD) — The abortion argument has been academic until the recent decision by the Supreme Court allowing abortion bans. The candidates for governor of Iowa are at opposite ends of the argument. Incumbent Kim Reynolds has already proposed restrictions. Democrat Deidre DeJear believes laws should remain where...
more1049.com
Candidates For Governor Discuss Opposing Education Views
Johnston, IA (KICD) — The candidates for Governor in Iowa agreed on very little during a one-hour discussion aired Monday night on Iowa Public Television. Incumbent Kim Reynolds defends Republican plans to institute a voucher system. But Democrat Deidre DeJear says every school should be given the resources to...
more1049.com
Water Quality Commission Looking to Reassess Fees For Dickinson County Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is looking to reassess fees to each of the county’s government entities based on how money valuations have changed over the years. John Wills went to the Board of Supervisors after having met with five other groups in...
more1049.com
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
more1049.com
Spencer Jaycees Haunted House Returning To Clay County Fairgrounds
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local Halloween favorite is returning to the Clay County Fairgrounds for the next two weekends to help out a local non-profit group. The Spencer Jaycees will once again have their haunted house in the Tower Gate Pavilion starting Friday night with Craig Neiderheiser saying all funds raised go to help the Tree of Joy.
more1049.com
Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin
Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
more1049.com
Four Injured in Crash Involving School Bus and Semi Near Marcus
Marcus, IA (KICD) — Four individuals were injured following a crash East of Marcus just after 7:30 this morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, a semi driven by 61-year-old James Nieuwenhuis of Hospers failed to stop at a stop sign along F Avenue and entered the intersection. A Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school bus travelling on 470th Street then collided with the semi, sending both vehicles into the ditch.
more1049.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
more1049.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Graettinger Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man was arrested on drug charges and more after a traffic stop last weekend. Shortly after 8 pm on Sunday the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Ricky Cole in the 5000 block of 370th Street. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on the scene leading to Cole’s arrest on several charges including Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
