Low Mississippi River levels are impacting local farmers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River is at the lowest level in recorded history and its impact on agriculture is causing the USDA to take action. One bean hauler said his product was loaded straight onto a barge Friday afternoon, an occurrence that has become less and less common.
Earth & Sky
Mississippi River hits record low levels
The Mississippi River reached record low levels this week, lower in some areas than at any time since records began being kept in 1954. Indeed, as of October 18, 2022, the Mississippi River had hit a record low of -11.1 feet (-3.4 meters) at Memphis, Tennessee. In fact, the National Weather Service said that the water levels from Cairo, Illinois, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were so low that:
maritime-executive.com
Mississippi River Water Levels Continue to Drop, Setting New Records
Water levels on the drought-stricken Lower Mississippi continue to drop, setting new low-water records and reducing commercial barge freight capacity in the process. The water level at Memphis hit a new all-time low of -10.7 feet this week, leaving recreational boats high and dry in the mud at a popular marina. At Cairo, the water level is nearly down to the last record set in 1901. In St. Louis, the landmark Tower Rock - an island in the middle of the river - can be reached on foot for the first time since 1988. And all sorts of secrets are popping up in the dry riverbed, including a long-submerged shipwreck in Baton Rouge.
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
NOLA.com
The Mississippi River is drying up. See what it looks like from Minnesota to Louisiana.
The Mississippi River is drying up, especially south of St. Louis. The lack of rain in recent weeks has left the river approaching record-low levels in some areas throughout the Mississippi River basin. Falling water levels have disrupted industrial shipping and tourism, including river cruises. But as the riverbed dries...
PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Memphis
UPDATE: TVA says it will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would […]
philstockworld.com
“It’s Disastrous”: Mississippi Barge Captain Warns About Supply Chain Crisis As Water Levels Drop
A stretch of the Mississippi River just northeast of Memphis, near Hickman, Kentucky, was closed on Monday because water levels reached record low levels. This caused a logjam of vessels and barges. And it’s the third time a portion of the river has been shuttered in weeks. We’ve reported...
Kait 8
Anglers discover century-old boat in low Mississippi River
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of anglers participating in an upcoming catfishing tournament in Helena-West Helena reeled in a whopper. According to our sister station WMC-TV in Memphis, they found an old wooden boat sticking out of the Mississippi River. An archaeology team excavated the boat and estimated...
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Hits Lowest-Ever Recorded Water Level In Memphis, Tennessee
MISSISSIPPI RIVER — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River gauges at Memphis displayed an all time low of -10.79 ft. This broke the previous all time record low set on July 10th, 1988 of -10.70 feet. For perspective, the average level is 4.00 feet!. The Tennessee Valley Authority...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two Mississippi barrier islands now designated Underground Railroad sites
Two barrier islands off the coast of Mississippi have been recognized as sites of historical significance in the Underground Railroad network. Documentation uncovered by researchers with the National Park Service found that freedom seekers in Mississippi traveled to these islands during the Civil War to enlist with the U.S. Navy to escape slavery. Records from 1861 show the first recorded freedom seeker reached Ship Island that year to enlist with the U.S. Navy. At least eight other men journeyed from Moss Point, Mississippi, to Horn Island in December 1863. Records show they also enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to the National Park Service.
Missouri Danger? Over 400 Quakes Along New Madrid Fault in 2022
I've done some earthquake map and learned that there have been more than 400 earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault so far in 2022. But, does this mean Missouri is in danger? Spoiler Alert - No, it really doesn't. The New Madrid Fault Zone is a fascinating area to watch...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Mississippi River hits all-time low water record in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 8 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18, the Mississippi River water level gauge in Memphis officially hit a new all-time low record water level of -10.79 feet. Tuesday’s mark broke the previous all-time record low of -10.70 feet which was set on July 10, 1988.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
