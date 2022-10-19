Water levels on the drought-stricken Lower Mississippi continue to drop, setting new low-water records and reducing commercial barge freight capacity in the process. The water level at Memphis hit a new all-time low of -10.7 feet this week, leaving recreational boats high and dry in the mud at a popular marina. At Cairo, the water level is nearly down to the last record set in 1901. In St. Louis, the landmark Tower Rock - an island in the middle of the river - can be reached on foot for the first time since 1988. And all sorts of secrets are popping up in the dry riverbed, including a long-submerged shipwreck in Baton Rouge.

