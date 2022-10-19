ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

Moderna’s Omicron booster has superior antibody response v. spikevax prototype

Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that thebivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants."Our bivalent boosters continue to demonstrate a strong, enduring response to COVID-19 variants of concern," said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Clinical trial data now indicates that the superior immune response produced by our bivalent booster has durability for at least three months. As COVID-19 remains a global threat and a leading cause of death globally, this is an encouraging development, showing that a bivalent booster dose will offer important protection leading into the winter months."
labpulse.com

Day Zero awarded $8.2 million in CARB-X funding

Day Zero Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it has been awarded $8.2 million in additional option stage funding by the Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), a nonprofit partnership promoting research and development to combat the global threat of drug-resistant bacteria. Day Zero previously received $6.2 million in CARB-X funding in May 2020.
The Independent

Gene research finds DNA variants linked to dyslexia in first study of its kind

Scientists have for the first time pinpointed a large number of genes that are reliably associated with dyslexia.Dyslexia is known to run in families – partly because of genetic factors – but until now, little was known about the specific genes that relate to the risk of it developing.The team behind this latest research claim it is the largest genetic study of dyslexia to date.The study, led by the University of Edinburgh, involved more than 50,000 adults who have been diagnosed with the learning difficulty and more than one million adults who have not.Researchers tested the relationship between millions of...
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
survivornet.com

Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery

A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
scitechdaily.com

Black Death Drove Selection of Human Immune-Related Genes, Affecting Our Susceptibility to Disease Today

The Black Death, which killed up to 50% of the European population in less than five years, was the single greatest mortality event in recorded history. New research has discovered evidence that one of the darkest periods in recorded human history placed a substantial selective pressure on the human population, changing the frequency of certain immune-related genetic variants and affecting our susceptibility to disease today.
MedicalXpress

Is 'frozen shoulder' a genetic condition? Study finds links to specific genes

Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common cause of shoulder pain and immobility. New findings point to specific genes associated with an increased risk of this condition, reports the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The risk genes are associated with nearly a sixfold increase in the odds of...
News-Medical.net

Hair straightening chemicals linked to uterine cancer risk

Uterine cancer is known to be one of the most common gynecologic cancers. There has been an increase in the mortality and incidence rates in the US over the past two decades resulting in more than 65,950 new cases and 12,550 deaths expected in 2022. Excess exposure to estrogen and the hormonal imbalance of progesterone and estrogen has been reported to be significant risk factors for uterine cancer. Therefore, synthetic estrogenic compounds such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are suggested to increase uterine cancer risk since they can alter hormonal actions.
MedicalXpress

Study of rare bone disease reaches important milestone

Progress by a UMass Chan Medical School researcher in developing a gene therapy for a rare, crippling bone disease has reached an important milestone with demonstration of proof-of-concept in a humanized mouse model of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and human FOP patient-derived cells. The research is published in Nature Communications.
News-Medical.net

Antibodies can prevent surface proteins of bacteria from entering host cells

Using bacteria of the Bartonella henselae species, researchers from Goethe University, Frankfurt University Hospital, the Paul Ehrlich Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines in Langen, and the University of Oslo demonstrated for the first time that antibodies can prevent certain surface proteins of bacterial pathogens from entering host cells. The findings are important for the development of new drugs against highly resistant infectious agents.
targetedonc.com

Bexmarilimab Derives Overall Survival Benefit in PD-1 Blockade Refractory Melanoma

Results from the melanoma cohort of the phase 1/2 MATINS show the potential of bexmarilimab monotherapy and combined with other immunotherapies across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Findings from the ongoing phase 1/2 MATINS trial revealed there to be a clinical benefit derived bexmarilimab (FP-1305) with 100% overall survival (OS)...
healio.com

Long-term results show stronger pinch strength after combined thumb arthroplasty, fusion

BOSTON — Long-term results showed significantly stronger pinch strength after patients with metacarpophalangeal arthritis underwent carpometacarpal arthroplasty with metacarpophalangeal fusion vs. carpometacarpal arthroplasty alone. These conclusions, which Carissa C. Dock, MS, a third-year medical study at University of Minnesota, presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand...
itbusinessnet.com

Inventiva announces a scientific presentation at the AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2022

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), October 21, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that a scientific abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming The Liver Meeting® 2022 hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases on November 4-8, 2022 in Washington, DC.

