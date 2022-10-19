Read full article on original website
KIMT
Minnesota ranks roughly average for hiring challenges
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s employers are roughly average compared to other states in their hiring challenges, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. Yet, the North Star state ranked at least seven positions above each of its neighbors. Minnesota ranked 26th. South...
KIMT
Minnesota spending $900,000 to encourage kids to go outside
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is distributing the second half of $900,000 from its general fund and an account of the Game and Fish Fund to encourage children to experience outdoor recreational activities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated the funding from...
KIMT
Rochester Salvation Army counselor returns from helping Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been less than one month since Florida felt the devastation of Hurricane Ian. This week one Rochester Salvation Army counselor is back from helping those impacted. Counselor Jessica Bradford started her deployment in the Fort Myers area providing emotional and spiritual support and making connections during...
KIMT
Home sales and listings still down in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Data from the Southeast Minnesota Realtors' (SEMR) Sep. report showed closed sales were down by 10.2% in southeast Minnesota. In Rochester, yearly closed sales in Sep. were down 11.2%. The median sales price for a house in the Med City was around $323,571 in Sep., which is an increase...
KIMT
Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner
CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
KIMT
Youth firearms deer hunt weekend gets underway
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The youth firearms deer season is kicking off across Minnesota and it runs through Sunday. The Minnesota DNR says anyone from 10 to 17-years-old can participate in the hunt with those 10-13 needing to be accompanied by an adult. The DNR says during the height of the...
KIMT
Police arrest 2 people following death of 17-month-old girl in Minnesota
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, police said Thursday. Authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries, Maplewood police said in a release. First responders rendered medical aid before the child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
KIMT
Pedestrian safety month: 27 people have died walking along Minnesota roads this year
ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is pedestrian safety month!. 27 people have died walking along Minnesota roads this year, according to MnDOT. Right now, we're in a transition period - everyone is getting readjusted to less daylight during the day. Which means people out walking and biking in the morning or night might not be as visible.
