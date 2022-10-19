Read full article on original website
Look for the little blue car
Chances are, if you have been home at all this summer, you have met Nicole Grohoski on your doorstep. I am sure our current state senator has broken some kind of record for meeting the most constituents in Hancock County. The miles on her little blue car represent best what Sen. Grohoski is: available.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Oops, Maybe the Largest Flagpole in the World Won’t Be in Maine
Town officials in Columbia Falls are now talking about a possible moratorium on big projects like the proposed $1 billion Flagpole of Freedom Park. Plus, in planning for the biggest flag ever flown in the United States on a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building, they have passed a resolution asking the developer to set aside $150,000 with the town for costs associated with its planning.
New Peruvian restaurant opens in Veazie
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Food offerings in the Bangor area have expanded once again. TV5 stopped by the new Peruvian restaurant in Veazie to learn more. “I just saw the opportunity, and I just took it,” said Luis Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez Narvaez, owner of Mi Causa. Narvaez...
Ice Cream: What’s Staying Open vs What’s Closing Up For The Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, a number of outdoor staples from spring and summer start to close up shop for the season. Spencer's Ice Cream at 77 Main St in Bradley, closed up in September. Fielder's Choice. Fielder's Choice in Bangor, this Sunday, October 23rd, will mark the last...
Finelli Pizzeria In Ellsworth Is Under New Ownership
For many years, Finelli Pizzeria has been serving up some of the best food around, at their location at 12 Downeast Highway, in Ellsoworth. Now under new management, the owner Aaron, hit up Facebook to say hello to customers, old & new. Finelli Pizzeria is a multiple award winning NY...
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
Income-based heating assistance through HEAP
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
Bangor to consider tiny home parks to address housing crisis
BANGOR — Bangor is in the process of allowing developers to construct tiny home parks to address the current housing crisis. Planning Officer Anne Krieg explained the importance of these properties. “Right now, you can put a tiny home anywhere in the city of Bangor as long as you...
Man walking across the country makes his way through Maine. His final stop is Lubec.
NEWS CENTER Maine caught up with Isaiah Glen Shields on day 474 of his walk. We learned he's not taking a direct route and will end in his trek in Lubec, Maine.
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Jason A. York of Surry and Kristen Danielle Carter of Surry. Married May 30, 2015, at Surry. Debra D. Whitmore of Sullivan and Henry L. Whitmore of Sullivan. Married Feb. 12, 2016, at Sullivan. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil...
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Glenburn culvert causing issues for residents
GLENBURN — The heavy downpours Maine received Saturday brought with it dramatic damages to the area. In Glenburn, the rain caused the culvert on Pushaw Road to wash out, and residents like mailman Mark Tripp and Jonathan Atkinson have been feeling the effects. “It’s a big inconvenience getting to...
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
Talent and character
I’m writing this letter in support of Roy Gott’s independent candidacy for the House District 12 representative to the Maine Legislature. In all my years of observing and dealing with people in various activities and circumstances, including over a half-century of combined military, business and voluntary community service, rarely have I known anyone with Roy’s wide array of exceptional talents and strength of character. I have witnessed his excellent leadership qualities in his positions as the elected chairman of the RSU 24 School Board, as a director of the Maine School Boards Association and as the manager of two small business enterprises.
Ellsworth American
Workman for City Council
I hope Ellsworth citizens will consider Gordon Workman for one place on the Ellsworth City Council. He is not a “special interest” or a “clique candidate” but is one person interested in the welfare of Ellsworth. Have you seen his banners? A loyal Ellsworth resident, he chose the Ellsworth high school colors.
Man charged with death in Acadia enters plea
ELLSWORTH- A Portland man charged with murder in connection with a death in Acadia National park in June entered a plea in court today. Raymond Lester,35, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment this afternoon. Nichole Mokeme ,35, died in a hit and run incident at the Schoodic Eduction...
Bangor teen arrested following stabbing
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor teen, 14, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing of another 14-year-old. Bangor police were called on Tuesday night to Langley Street between Mitchell Street and Bolling Drive for a report that a person had been assaulted with a knife, Bangor Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release.
With the Recent Rain, How Much Snow Would That Have Been?
Just for the story, we will use the numbers that came from the weather office for Bangor. On Tuesday we got 2 inches of rain. Last Friday we received 5 inches of rain. Hold onto your shovel while the conversion is being computed. From the National Weather Service. How many...
