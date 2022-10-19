ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gandhi And Skeery Were Tricked Into Participating In A Focus Group

By Deanna Moore
 3 days ago
Last night, Gandhi and Skeery thought they were invited to an exclusive wine and steak event when they were actually part of a focus group!

Watch what happened in the video player above.

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen

Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
Wedding Singer Turns Out To Be Cheating Groom's Jilted Ex, Drama Ensues

Most people remember the weddings that they've been to, but the guests at one reception will never forget what they witnessed. That's because some major drama went down during the celebration because the wedding singer turned out to be the groom's jilted ex, and she was angry since the relationship ended because he cheated on her... with the woman he was marrying. Thankfully, it was all caught on video and posted to TikTok.
Should Scotty B Become Our Personal Shopper?

Today on our 15 Minute Morning Show, Scotty B is talking about his time helping with insta-cart during the pandemic. Now we think he should start a side hustle and be a personal shopper for everyone on the morning show plus our listeners! We know he'd get the best deal for us right?!
Do You Like To Tip?

Do you like to tip?! That's what we're discussing today on our 15 Minute Morning Show. It used to be tipping the bellhop at a hotel or a waiter/waitress. However now they are asking for tips at the coffee shop, stores etc. What do you think about tipping? Let us know in the comments.
Cookie Monster Revealed His Real Name And 'Sesame Street' Fans Are Stunned

Since Sesame Street premiered in 1969, millions of fans have grown close to characters like "Ernie," "Bert," "Oscar," "Big Bird," and "Cookie Monster," but it turns out you might not know one of them as well as you think. While most of the characters go by their real names, including "Big Bird," "Cookie Monster" is not the treat-loving blue muppet's actual name. The furry fiend of baked goods tweeted out to his 606,000 followers what his name really is, and in doing so, surprised generations of viewers.
