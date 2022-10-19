Gandhi And Skeery Were Tricked Into Participating In A Focus Group

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981, but in recent months, some fans of the show have been calling for the 75-year-old to retire... or even to be fired. Pat's on-air behavior and comments lately have really gotten the attention of Twitter. The incidents range from slightly...
Toya Johnson and Robert "Red" Rushing have officially tied the knot! The lovely couple wed in a lavish ceremony in Los Cabos on Saturday, October 15th. The mother of two shared moments from the fairytale ceremony, looking absolutely stunning in her gorgeous lace and beaded wedding gown. Following the ceremony,...
Comedian, Jo Koy, joined Elvis Duran and the Morning Show via ZOOM today to chat all about using his family in his jokes, Netflix specials, and performing at Madison Square Garden. When asked about performing at Madison Square Garden in November, Koy said, "I'm not even celebrating this as a...
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
Most people remember the weddings that they've been to, but the guests at one reception will never forget what they witnessed. That's because some major drama went down during the celebration because the wedding singer turned out to be the groom's jilted ex, and she was angry since the relationship ended because he cheated on her... with the woman he was marrying. Thankfully, it was all caught on video and posted to TikTok.
Today on our 15 Minute Morning Show, Scotty B is talking about his time helping with insta-cart during the pandemic. Now we think he should start a side hustle and be a personal shopper for everyone on the morning show plus our listeners! We know he'd get the best deal for us right?!
Do you like to tip?! That's what we're discussing today on our 15 Minute Morning Show. It used to be tipping the bellhop at a hotel or a waiter/waitress. However now they are asking for tips at the coffee shop, stores etc. What do you think about tipping? Let us know in the comments.
Today the chef stopped by to chat with Elvis Duran and the Morning Show about working with his daughter, Sophie Flay, on their new cookbook, his favorite restaurant in New York City, and his upcoming acting debut in a new Christmas movie! Plus, Flay received a very special call from an old friend: Chef La T!
Ed Sheeran stopped by the studio today to chat with Elvis Duran and the Morning Show about his upcoming +–=÷x Tour (Mathematics Tour), gifts he's given his celebrity friends, being a mentor within the industry, and writing songs for his family that will never be released. A few...
Since Sesame Street premiered in 1969, millions of fans have grown close to characters like "Ernie," "Bert," "Oscar," "Big Bird," and "Cookie Monster," but it turns out you might not know one of them as well as you think. While most of the characters go by their real names, including "Big Bird," "Cookie Monster" is not the treat-loving blue muppet's actual name. The furry fiend of baked goods tweeted out to his 606,000 followers what his name really is, and in doing so, surprised generations of viewers.
