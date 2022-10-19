Art Bell Vault: Asteroids & Biblical Prophecy / Animal Rights Debate

Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault , offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings are a pair of classic programs, beginning with an episode from 9/20/1995 in which Art was joined by researcher Larry Wilson, who discussed near-Earth objects, the prospects of one impacting the planet, and how his reading of biblical prophecies suggests that a pair of such events may be forthcoming.

Next, we journey back to August 17th, 1999 for a memorable edition of the program wherein Art welcomed Bruce Friedrich from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for a lively conversation about animal rights, vegetarianism, fast food production, and militant activist groups. More often than not having different opinions on these topics, the two engaged in a good natured but contentious debate over them throughout Friedrich's appearance.

These vintage programs have commercials and breaks removed and are presented in multiple-platforms-- available on-demand for Mac, Windows, IOS, Android, and the Coast app . Many of them feature rare "5th" hours of content from back in the 90s when the show had a longer running time. We do include Art's beloved bumper music, which became such an indelible part of his program.

And for the true Art Bell fan, we offer different listening options to fine-tune your experience, such as guest only, and full show streams. Coast Insiders, we're very happy to bring this new offering to you at no additional charge to your subscription! We welcome your feedback .

Not yet a Coast Insider? Now, is the perfect time to get onboard .