Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
12 new deaths reported over past week in New Hampshire DHHS COVID-19 update
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past seven days in their weekly report. Three deaths were reported just from Wednesday. There have now been 2,728 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic.
NECN
COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge
The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
WMUR.com
Shortage of pharmacists leads to shortened hours, delays
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An ongoing shortage of pharmacists is causing delays and shortened hours at some locations. Amanda Morrill, of the New Hampshire Pharmacists Association, said pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are experiencing burnout, like other health care professionals. On top of a busy flu shot season, they are still...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island hospitals filling up with RSV cases
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Just over two years since COVID-19 filled Hospitals in Rhode Island, another respiratory illness is once again filling beds at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. This time its Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV. RSV is an illness that causes symptoms ranging from coughing/wheezing to difficulty breathing...
More than 300 subvariants of Omicron circulating
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to mutate, now into hundreds of unique strains and that's causing concern for public health experts and people at high risk for severe COVID-19.
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
Woman suffers carbon monoxide poisoning at Mass. high school ice rink
A woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a high school’s ice rink in Massachusetts on Friday, according to news outlets. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion, which is run by Billerica Public Schools, was evacuated around 7:20 p.m. following a determination that the woman, 52, had symptoms in line with carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness and headaches, The Boston Globe reported.
Health Department Warns: Be Alert, Ticks are still Lurking!
The Bedford Health Department wants to remind residents that tick season is far from over! It is important to continue with preventative measures for tick bites. Ticks are active during warm weather, generally late spring through fall, and tend to be most active in April and October. Do remember ticks can also be out any time that temperatures are above freezing. You don’t have to be walking in the woods to be bitten by a tick; it can happen around your own home too.
WMUR.com
Officials tout $44M grant to help Manchester become center for manufacturing human organs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is one step closer to becoming a global center in the mass production of human organs. The city was recently awarded $44 million to establish a biofabrication cluster in the Millyard, working to engineer tissues and organs that can help save people's lives and treat disease.
A MA Woman Continues To Battle A Deadly Disease
When you find out that someone that was part of your past is going through the fight of her life, you can't help but show support and encouragement towards that particular person. Erika Kay is a prime example of a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and the sad news is it has spread to other vital parts of her body. But instead of lamenting, she has taken a mission to urge others in taking that important first step in getting that all-important mammogram to detect any possible problems and increasing awareness in this life and death matter. Erika also advises that women add an ultrasound which serves as a preventative move. Once again, the key is early detection which could prevent further health complications.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire pauses rental assistance application after additional federal funds denied
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Housing is pausing incoming applications for the state's emergency rental assistance program after the federal government announced the state will not receive additional funding, but officials say support is still available. The program is still continuing through the end of December, and officials said...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire denied millions of dollars in rental assistance
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will not get millions of dollars in funding officials wanted for emergency rental housing assistance. State officials learned Thursday that the U.S. Treasury denied their $67 million request from last summer. That means federal funding will run out on Dec. 29. More than 23,000...
Somersworth, New Hampshire, Man Featured in Apple Watch Commercial
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Can you imagine? You're out enjoying one of your favorite winter activities, and all of a sudden, things go terribly wrong to the point that your life is in danger? To make matters worse, there is no one around to help you! This scary scenario was a reality for William Rogers from Somersworth, New Hampshire, last year. You might remember seeing the story on WMUR. William was out ice skating on Salmon Falls river on a gorgeous day in March. All of a sudden, he fell through the ice, and things got serious.
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread.
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple’s death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. (AP/Boston 25) — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New...
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
Comments / 0