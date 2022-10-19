ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown

Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
FLINT, MI
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
LANSING, MI
13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI

People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
TROY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show

Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
FENTON, MI
Frankenmuth Farmers Market Fall Fest

Developer needs $17M to remediate former Buick City site in Flint. Developer needs $17M to remediate former Buick City site in Flint. Here are the top stories we're following today. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, Oct. 20. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, Oct. 20. Gas...
FLINT, MI
