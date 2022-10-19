Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
fox4news.com
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
KHOU
Two hospital employees dead after shots by suspect at Dallas hospital, sources say
DALLAS — A suspect was shot by a Methodist Hospital police officer after fatally shooting two hospital employees Saturday morning, Dallas police sources have confirmed to WFAA. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership...
fox4news.com
18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
police1.com
Video: Texas SWAT sniper fatally wounds suspect after man points gun at officers
FORT WORTH, Texas — Firing one round into his forearm and neck from across the street, a Fort Worth police SWAT sniper shot a man to death when he pointed a gun at other officers, according to an account the police department released on Thursday. Police were in a...
Euless police name suspect in recent shooting incident
Euless police are looking for the gunman who opened fire Thursday. Police were called to the Tides at Bear Creek, an apartment complex on East Ash Lane near Fuller Wiser Road.
wbap.com
Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete
A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
fox4news.com
Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say an armed man they wounded in a shootout was violating a protective order being at the home where they confronted him. Police say they encountered the man at the back of the home Thursday afternoon tried to get him to cooperate, but he opened fire on officers.
Dallas police ask for help identifying woman in vehicle wanted in connection to deadly hit-and-run
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an August fatal hit-and-run. According to DPD, officers were called to 5600 Botham Jean Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 20. Officers said a woman could...
Fort Worth police release photo of car connected to teenager's fatal shooting in April
Fort Worth police now have a photo of a car connected to a fatal shooting in April. An after-prom party was going on at an address on Altamesa when at least two shooters opened fire on the crowd of mostly teenagers.
Man shot by Garland police after trespassing, violating protective order
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man trespassing a home has been shot by police.Shortly after 1 p.m. Oct. 20, Garland police responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 600 block of Echo Drive. The caller said that her in-home monitoring system has been activated and no one was supposed to be at the residence. When police arrived at the residence, a man identified as 43-year-old Matthew Waldrop was inside. Police discovered Waldrop had an active protective order issued to protect the caller, stating he was not supposed to be at the residence. Police said when they spoke to Waldrop, he became increasingly agitated and threatened to kill the officers. Despite police efforts to de-escalate the situation, Waldrop shot at the officers multiple times. Two officers fired their weapons, striking Waldrop, police said. No officers were injured. Waldrop was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and for violation of a protective order. Per department policy, the two officers will be placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.
Lake Worth police rescue severely injured woman held captive by abuser
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Lake Worth police officers saved a severely injured woman from her alleged abuser, Dewitt Guice, who was holding her captive. They arrested Guice, who officers described as a "habitual abuser," on Oct. 18. The 27-year-old was out of jail on bond with an ankle monitor for a previous domestic violence charge. Police said Guice also had prior arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault, as well as a conviction for assault causes bodily injury."To the victims of domestic violence and the cowards who abuse – we're coming for you," said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian....
dallasexpress.com
Dallas 20-Year-Old Shot While Driving
A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning while driving through Buckner Terrace, according to Dallas Police Department. Dallas police officers responded to the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue on October 16 after being informed of a shooting. Officers found that 20-year-old Eddi Lopez had...
Former Keller officer pleads guilty to official oppression for pepper spraying father who was filming son's arrest
KELLER, Texas — A North Texas police officer has pleaded guilty to official oppression over the pepper-spraying and arrest of a man who was filming his son's interactions with police, officials announced. Blake Shimanek, a former Keller police sergeant, pleaded guilty Thursday in the incident, which happened in August...
Man knifed in Fort Worth drug deal, two others are being questioned
Three men are being treated for wounds apparently suffered in a knife fight during a Fort Worth drug deal Wednesday. Police heard about this from a 911 caller who was approached by a man saying he’d been knifed in the back.
Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie
Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
Former Keller police officer pleads guilty to official oppression
A former Keller officer who resigned last year over his role in a controversial arrest has now pled guilty to official oppression, according to a press release.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball Arrested
A man accused of killing a Dallas woman after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested Thursday, police and family members say. Cameron Hogg, 31, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Asia Womack, according to police who issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 9 alleging he shot Womack several times and left her lying on a sidewalk to die.
cbs7.com
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County. Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an...
