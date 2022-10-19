ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
BEDFORD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete

A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
BEDFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say an armed man they wounded in a shootout was violating a protective order being at the home where they confronted him. Police say they encountered the man at the back of the home Thursday afternoon tried to get him to cooperate, but he opened fire on officers.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Man shot by Garland police after trespassing, violating protective order

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man trespassing a home has been shot by police.Shortly after 1 p.m. Oct. 20, Garland police responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 600 block of Echo Drive. The caller said that her in-home monitoring system has been activated and no one was supposed to be at the residence. When police arrived at the residence, a man identified as 43-year-old Matthew Waldrop was inside. Police discovered Waldrop had an active protective order issued to protect the caller, stating he was not supposed to be at the residence. Police said when they spoke to Waldrop, he became increasingly agitated and threatened to kill the officers. Despite police efforts to de-escalate the situation, Waldrop shot at the officers multiple times. Two officers fired their weapons, striking Waldrop, police said. No officers were injured. Waldrop was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and for violation of a protective order. Per department policy, the two officers will be placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing. 
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police rescue severely injured woman held captive by abuser

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Lake Worth police officers saved a severely injured woman from her alleged abuser, Dewitt Guice, who was holding her captive. They arrested Guice, who officers described as a "habitual abuser," on Oct. 18. The 27-year-old was out of jail on bond with an ankle monitor for a previous domestic violence charge. Police said Guice also had prior arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault, as well as a conviction for assault causes bodily injury."To the victims of domestic violence and the cowards who abuse – we're coming for you," said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian....
LAKE WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas 20-Year-Old Shot While Driving

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning while driving through Buckner Terrace, according to Dallas Police Department. Dallas police officers responded to the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue on October 16 after being informed of a shooting. Officers found that 20-year-old Eddi Lopez had...
DALLAS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie

Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Accused of Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball Arrested

A man accused of killing a Dallas woman after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested Thursday, police and family members say. Cameron Hogg, 31, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Asia Womack, according to police who issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 9 alleging he shot Womack several times and left her lying on a sidewalk to die.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy