GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man trespassing a home has been shot by police.Shortly after 1 p.m. Oct. 20, Garland police responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 600 block of Echo Drive. The caller said that her in-home monitoring system has been activated and no one was supposed to be at the residence. When police arrived at the residence, a man identified as 43-year-old Matthew Waldrop was inside. Police discovered Waldrop had an active protective order issued to protect the caller, stating he was not supposed to be at the residence. Police said when they spoke to Waldrop, he became increasingly agitated and threatened to kill the officers. Despite police efforts to de-escalate the situation, Waldrop shot at the officers multiple times. Two officers fired their weapons, striking Waldrop, police said. No officers were injured. Waldrop was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and for violation of a protective order. Per department policy, the two officers will be placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

GARLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO