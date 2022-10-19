Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville
A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
kttn.com
Man from Hardin demolishes pickup in crash on Route E; arrested and accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Hardin man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday night, October 20th. He was also arrested. Seventy-two-year-old Wendell Milligan was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The pickup traveled south on Route E before...
kttn.com
Car and big rig collide on Interstate 35 on Thursday
A Bethany resident was injured late Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving and a big rig were involved in a Harrison County wreck near the 101-mile marker in Harrison County. Forty-six-year-old Jamil Hopper received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital. The semi-truck...
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
KMZU
Drivers damages two buildings and vehicle in Carrollton
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- An area resident was treated for minor injuries after crashing into a parked vehicle and garage door in Carrollton Wednesday. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Robert Hart, 92, of Carrollton, drove through a garage door at Sinclair Car Wash, crossed Highway 65 and struck a second garage door and parked Hum Vee.
kttn.com
Driver and 4 year old injured in crash south of Clark
The Highway Patrol reports two Clark residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Brookfield man one mile south of Clark Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The driver of a pickup truck, 31-year-old Jennifer Baier, and a four-year-old boy who was a passenger, both of Clark, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 41-year-old Matthew Mauzey of Brookfield.
kttn.com
Elderly Carrollton man demolishes car after striking multiple garage doors and military Humvee
An elderly Carrollton man was injured when he drove through a garage bay door at the Sinclair car wash, crossed over Highway 65, collided with a second garage door, and struck a parked military Humvee. Ninety-two-year-old Robert Hart received minor injuries and went to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in...
ktvo.com
1 found in closet, 1 ran from Kirksville police; both arrested
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two were taken into custody in Kirksville Thursday, one after running from officers. Just before noon Thursday, officers were investigating a tip about suspicious activity at a residence in the 800 block of North Walnut. They had information that Michael T. Adams, who had warrants for...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Arrested on Drug & Driving Charges
A Carrollton man was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as a driving charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 43-year-old Carrollton resident Corey L. Gilpin at 6:58 A.M. Thursday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a count of driving while revoked.
bethanyclipper.com
Two Bethany men charged in burglary investigation
Bethany, MO: A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in three search warrants being served in Harrison County on October 14. According to a press release from local authorities, over $5,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered in the search. Kevin...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
kchi.com
Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants
A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill
Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop School District Names New Superintendent
The Lathrop School Distinct has named a new superintendent. The Lathrop R-II School Board Thursday announced Dr. Adam Willard has accepted their offer to become the district superintendent starting in the 2023-24 school year. Originally from Chillicothe, Dr. Willard is currently the superintendent at Walnut Grove in southwest Missouri. He...
northwestmoinfo.com
Watkins Mill State Park Hosting Laura Ingalls Wilder Display
Watkins Mill State Park Historic Site. Photo by Missouri State Parks. Watkins Mill State Park is giving visitors a chance to take a step back in time with the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site. The display will be at the state park through Tuesday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Redding Resident Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Insurance Fraud Investigation
The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau reports a Ringgold County resident has pleaded guilty to forgery following an investigation. Forty-four year old Lesa Darrah of Redding pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, after an investigation in May indicated that she had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
Comments / 0