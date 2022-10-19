Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities
Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.
theorangetimes.com
What Happened To Milford’s Native People
The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Cumberland Farms coffee, UConn tickets
Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a fun time of year to get out with the family. Many activities will cost you money, but we’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few festive freebies. They say the best things in life are free, and at Cumberland Farms, it’s coffee. Every Friday through the end of the month, grab a cup.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
sheltonherald.com
7 Connecticut bar crawls happening on Halloween weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Halloween, get into the spooky season with a bar crawl in Connecticut offering a mix of venues, bands, DJ's, food and drink specials, and costume contests with prizes of $1,000. All the events are for those ages 21 and over and require a ticket to participate. Read more about each of the events and how to get into a spooky crawl near you.
Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate
Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
sheltonherald.com
Carfora rejects $43 million in Tweed profit-sharing, along with request to meet on airport expansion
NEW HAVEN — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora has rejected Tweed New Haven Regional Airport's request for a face-to-face meeting and an appearance by Tweed officials before the Town Council to try to iron out differences between the town, the airport and the city of New Haven related to airport expansion.
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
North Haven High School football team honors 2 fallen Bristol officers during game
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As they took the field Friday evening, members of the North Haven High School football team wore two colors on their wrists. Pink, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and blue, to honor the lives of two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. It was a way to honor […]
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Eyewitness News
Tens of thousands say goodbye to fallen Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol, family, and law enforcement from across the continent said goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail
MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
