Northern Hemisphere surfers have a soft spot in their hearts for the month of October. The light starts tilting a bit south. Summer doldrums have long past, and crisp, clear mornings become (almost) better than coffee. The ocean comes alive, too, and from a different direction — some surf spots have gone dormant for the season, some are just coming to life, and some are simply rearranged. Odd as it sounds, October is kind of like a surfer’s spring — there’s a sense of optimism, a chance it very well might stay glassy all day, a chance that an early season storm could send strong, clean lines to our favorite beach/reef/pointbreak — which is exactly what happened last weekend across Europe.

2 DAYS AGO