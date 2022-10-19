What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.

SWANSEA, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO