Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
New Taunton Adventure Park Gives Off Awesome Discovery Zone Vibes
If you were a '90s kid, you probably have some pretty awesome memories of Discovery Zone in Dartmouth Mall. Depending on your age, you may have even worked there. Discovery Zone was a fun favorite for kids on the SouthCoast. It was located at the current H&M spot in the mall, and it was a place to go "DZ at Discovery Zone."
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Waterfront Cape in the Marshlands of Barnstable
This private home is surrounded by salt marshes and the sea, offering a secluded escape among the Cape’s natural offerings. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,950,000. Size: 1,692 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full. When...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
capecod.com
Woman injured along West End Breakwater in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly falling while walking the West End Breakwater to Long Point. The incident happened about 2 PM Saturday. Due to low tide, the rescue could not be made by boat. Cape Cod National Seashore rangers responded by 4X4 vehicle to the scene and transported the victim to Herring Cove to meet a waiting ambulance to go to Cape Cod Hospital.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shared-use lease considered for shellfish program
The Aquinnah select board wants more information before they support a shared-use agreement for a Menemsha dock lease. Vern Welch, a Menemsha dock leaseholder, met with the board on Thursday and informed them that he has been in discussion with the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group about the possibility of raising some of their shellfish seeds until they can be “sold and distributed” at his dock.
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
This Free Class Could Help You Save a Life
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) You won't want to miss this free class that could potentially help you "save a life." The Marshfield Fire Department has announced they are hosting "Stop the Bleed", a free class that will teach event attendees how to"recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control the bleeding."
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
capeandislands.org
A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides
A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
ABC6.com
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
capecod.com
Man rescued after boat capsizes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded after a vessel capsized in rough waters in Falmouth Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 PM off Waquoit Landing Road near the Waquoit Yacht Club. The fire boat brought the mariner safely to shore where he was evaluated by rescuers. Cape Wide News...
Missing New Bedford man found
Police thanked everyone who shared the department's social media post and their support.
Inquirer and Mirror
Kiteboarder rescued from the harbor
(Oct. 20, 2022) Coast Guard and harbormaster personnel rescued a 65-year-old kiteboarder from Nantucket Harbor Thursday afternoon. The man was alert and conscious when the harbormaster boat located him just east of Pocomo point, harbormaster Sheila Lucey said. Lucey said there was an ambulance waiting at the Coast Guard station,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
County treasurer may become appointed role
At their Wednesday meeting, the Dukes County Commission unanimously approved changes to legislation that would allow for the county treasurer to go from being an elected position to an appointed one. Ultimately, it will be up to Dukes County voters whether this change happens. Additionally, the commission unanimously voted to...
newbedfordguide.com
Family and friends seek public’s help locating missing woman last seen in New Bedford
26-year old Alexander Lomabardi has blonde hair, greenish eyes, and tattoos on her arms and chest. She is wearing scrubs and flip flops. No phone…no money…nothing but herself. She has been missing since Monday night on Oct 17th at 7:00pm. Last seen in New Bedford at the Women’s...
Man convicted of stealing from mom whose son has Leukemia
A Massachusetts man charged with stealing from a well-known Somerset family earlier this year has been sentenced to prison, according to prosecutors.
Turnto10.com
Teenager injured in Mansfield accident
(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
Comments / 0