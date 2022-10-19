Tragedy struck the wrestling world on Oct. 20 when Kevin Nash, the former WWE/WWF champion and Hall of Famer, issued a statement on the sudden death of his young son, Tristen Nash. Fightful’s managing editor Sean Ross Sapp posted the statement from the Nash family: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son, Tristen Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

