Jim Nantz on Cowboys/Lions, the state of professional golf

By Shan Rj
 3 days ago

Cowboys/Lions will be on CBS with Tony Romo and Jim Nantz. Nantz joins Shan & RJ to talk about the Cowboys' season so far without Dak, Cowboys/Lions view, and the state of LIV and the rest of golf.

Listen to the full interview below:

