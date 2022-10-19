DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- In Dallas, one old mansion has drawn out some of the most told ghost stories in town.The Millermoore Mansion sits in Dallas' Old City Park just south of Downtown.Old City Park has become a collection ground of sorts for old and historic homes that ones stood elsewhere but where torn down and rebuilt at the park as a way to preserve them.The crown jewel of all those homes in the park is the Millermoore Mansion which originally stood in Oak Cliff. It was brought to Old City Park in 1968 and was opened to the public. Soon after,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO