ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen

World-famous for over a century for delectable Italian pastries and fresh, handmade breads, a new chapter of SoHo’s historic Vesuvio Bakery is being written — with a Hell’s Kitchen location opening this week on 10th Avenue.  Originally opened in 1920 and run by the Dapolito family for decades, Vesuvio Bakery was a SoHo go-to for […] The post A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend

Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These Are NYC’s Dreamiest Neighborhoods

Your dream neighborhood has it all–tasty restaurants, good bars, a pristine location, endless fun to be had, and an overall aesthetically pleasing vibe–but finding these neighborhoods sometimes proves to be like finding a needle in a haystack, especially when many of these neighborhoods come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, StreetEasy set out to fix this issue and analyzed their search data to determine which neighborhoods had the most searches year-to-date in 2022 for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, compiling a list of the city’s dreamiest neighborhoods in relation to their cost. Needless to say, the results don’t come as a surprise to us! Manhattan’s most searched neighborhood is the West Village–which has been in the number one spot for the past five years–followed by Greenwich Village, Chelsea, SoHo, and Gramercy Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
George J. Ziogas

5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In

Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

The Origins of the Names of 10 Famous NYC Buildings

Over the years, developers have named buildings after historic references, lofty aspirations, and even their own family names. From “Empire State” to “Chrysler” to “World Trade Center,” the names of New York City buildings can be just as iconic as their physical appearance. Not only do these monikers shed light on a building’s history, but they also provide a glimpse into its function and character. Here, we look back at 10 iconic buildings in New York City and how they got their unique names.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – A 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at a Queens subway station located on Myrtle Avenue on Friday. The daytime attack happened at around 2:00 pm when an unknown male subject rushed at a man walking along the northbound platform, sending him onto the tracks below. Luckily, the man did not hit the third rail and was able to pull himself off the tracks before an incoming train arrived at the station. Police said the attack was unprovoked but are searching for a black male wearing a New England Patriots hat and a yellow hoodie. The post Man pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

9 Best Spots To Find Sweet Apple Cider Donuts Around NYC

Nothing tastes quite like fall than an apple cider donut, and having one freshly made is an annual experience that just hits different. While you’re doing your favorite fall activities and attending your favorite October events, be sure to stop for a minute and smell the roses (we mean donuts)! We rounded up our favorite spots in the city to get your hands on the signature fall treat so you can feed that craving you’ve had all year! This small-batch West Village doughnut shop is the first spot on our list, thanks to their recognizable brand name and flavor-packed treats. Their apple cider donuts for this year are in collaboration with In the Raw, a natural sweetener brand, that are using their ingredients in this delicious goodness! Their donuts will be served until Thanksgiving! Where: 10 Morton St After boasting one of the best donut shops in Danbury, CT for several years, Grounds Donut House recently opened a Bronx location, just in time for apple cider donuts! Their artisanal donuts are truly a work of art and pair perfectly with one of their international coffee brews. If you’re in the Bronx be sure to check this out!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Seven Grams Caffé

This small coffee shop has three locations in Manhattan, and their chocolate chip cookie is a cult favorite. It’s soft, with big chunks of chocolate and a nicely browned exterior. The cookies come in both classic and vegan options, and the two are nearly impossible to tell apart. Guide.
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Sweetgreen Opens First Long Island Location in Garden City

On Tuesday, Sweetgreen opened its first Long Island restaurant in Garden City on Tuesday at 191 Seventh Street according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. For every meal sold on opening day, a meal was donated to Island Harvest to nourish Long Island families experiencing food insecurity. Island Harvest is one of Long Island’s leading food banks, distributing fresh produce and assisting thousands of Long Islanders daily through innovative programs and community partners.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Popculture

Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home

Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Smalls Jazz Club

If you're looking for the type of jazz club you see in the movies—a hole-in-the-wall with good music where you can pretend you're still allowed to smoke inside—head to Smalls. Seats in the cozy basement space go right up to the musicians’ toes, with a big portrait of Louis Armstrong looking down at you and a bar to the side. Smalls has a lower cover than a lot of clubs with the same name recognition, so shows usually sell out (and you should get here early to snag a good seat). If this place is full, head across the street to Mezzrow, another jazz piano bar from the same owners.
InsideHook

Take a Peek Inside The Ned, New York’s Latest Members-Only Club

There’s an air of secrecy walking up to The Ned, its darkened windows visible from the sidewalk on West 28th Street. But the members-only club is far from a secret anymore. Officially opened in June of this year, The Ned has seemingly become the talk of the town, as it represents a larger trend towards new members-only spaces that are emerging in NYC. It also doesn’t hurt that Drake threw a party there last month, attended by celebs like Kevin Durant and Kristen Stewart, and that the venue has hosted parties for the likes of Vogue and Dior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Blue Note Jazz Club

The cool younger sibling of the NYC jazz scene, Blue Note is one of New York’s most well-known jazz clubs— despite opening a couple decades after some of the legendary venues that were popular in the city’s jazziest eras. Here, you’ll get a lot of contemporary jazz artists who dabble in hip-hop, soul, and funk, with a younger, stylish crowd. It’s pretty cramped inside, and if you don’t have a table, you’ll want to arrive at least half an hour before showtime to snag one of the few seats at the bar. There's a full dinner menu, and the coconut shrimp are pretty good for music venue food, if you ignore the music venue food price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Shedding the shacks: DOT dismantles 100th decrepit dining shed to cheers of Lower Manhattan residents (EXCLUSIVE)

The Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday took a drill and power saw to the 100th derelict outdoor dining shed, much to the delight of locals. “You are taking it down? Thank you!” one passerby exclaimed as he saw workers descend upon the boarded-up structure on 25 Cleveland Place in Lower Manhattan. “Now let’s get the rest,” another man added.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy