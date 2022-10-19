Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen
World-famous for over a century for delectable Italian pastries and fresh, handmade breads, a new chapter of SoHo’s historic Vesuvio Bakery is being written — with a Hell’s Kitchen location opening this week on 10th Avenue. Originally opened in 1920 and run by the Dapolito family for decades, Vesuvio Bakery was a SoHo go-to for […] The post A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
evgrieve.com
Report: Jimmy McMillan still fighting to keep his East Village apartment
Jimmy McMillan, the founder of the Rent Is Too Damn High Party, made a name for himself by running for a variety of offices, including NYC mayor and New York State governor, with his slogan: "The Rent Is Too Damn High." We haven't heard much about McMillan, who has had...
15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend
Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
15 fun and mostly free things to do in NYC this weekend and beyond
The Korean Festival kicks off in Union Square Park on Sunday, October 23. It will feature a traditional wrestling demonstration. From dog parades to pun competitions – what a time to be alive! [ more › ]
These Are NYC’s Dreamiest Neighborhoods
Your dream neighborhood has it all–tasty restaurants, good bars, a pristine location, endless fun to be had, and an overall aesthetically pleasing vibe–but finding these neighborhoods sometimes proves to be like finding a needle in a haystack, especially when many of these neighborhoods come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, StreetEasy set out to fix this issue and analyzed their search data to determine which neighborhoods had the most searches year-to-date in 2022 for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, compiling a list of the city’s dreamiest neighborhoods in relation to their cost. Needless to say, the results don’t come as a surprise to us! Manhattan’s most searched neighborhood is the West Village–which has been in the number one spot for the past five years–followed by Greenwich Village, Chelsea, SoHo, and Gramercy Park.
5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In
Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.
Road Trip Close to Home: Little Italy in the Bronx
News 12 takes a trip to Little Italy, the heart of the Bronx where families can grab a slice of pizza, fresh seafood and have fun.
untappedcities.com
The Origins of the Names of 10 Famous NYC Buildings
Over the years, developers have named buildings after historic references, lofty aspirations, and even their own family names. From “Empire State” to “Chrysler” to “World Trade Center,” the names of New York City buildings can be just as iconic as their physical appearance. Not only do these monikers shed light on a building’s history, but they also provide a glimpse into its function and character. Here, we look back at 10 iconic buildings in New York City and how they got their unique names.
Man pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at a Queens subway station located on Myrtle Avenue on Friday. The daytime attack happened at around 2:00 pm when an unknown male subject rushed at a man walking along the northbound platform, sending him onto the tracks below. Luckily, the man did not hit the third rail and was able to pull himself off the tracks before an incoming train arrived at the station. Police said the attack was unprovoked but are searching for a black male wearing a New England Patriots hat and a yellow hoodie. The post Man pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
9 Best Spots To Find Sweet Apple Cider Donuts Around NYC
Nothing tastes quite like fall than an apple cider donut, and having one freshly made is an annual experience that just hits different. While you’re doing your favorite fall activities and attending your favorite October events, be sure to stop for a minute and smell the roses (we mean donuts)! We rounded up our favorite spots in the city to get your hands on the signature fall treat so you can feed that craving you’ve had all year! This small-batch West Village doughnut shop is the first spot on our list, thanks to their recognizable brand name and flavor-packed treats. Their apple cider donuts for this year are in collaboration with In the Raw, a natural sweetener brand, that are using their ingredients in this delicious goodness! Their donuts will be served until Thanksgiving! Where: 10 Morton St After boasting one of the best donut shops in Danbury, CT for several years, Grounds Donut House recently opened a Bronx location, just in time for apple cider donuts! Their artisanal donuts are truly a work of art and pair perfectly with one of their international coffee brews. If you’re in the Bronx be sure to check this out!
Seven Grams Caffé
This small coffee shop has three locations in Manhattan, and their chocolate chip cookie is a cult favorite. It’s soft, with big chunks of chocolate and a nicely browned exterior. The cookies come in both classic and vegan options, and the two are nearly impossible to tell apart. Guide.
longisland.com
Sweetgreen Opens First Long Island Location in Garden City
On Tuesday, Sweetgreen opened its first Long Island restaurant in Garden City on Tuesday at 191 Seventh Street according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. For every meal sold on opening day, a meal was donated to Island Harvest to nourish Long Island families experiencing food insecurity. Island Harvest is one of Long Island’s leading food banks, distributing fresh produce and assisting thousands of Long Islanders daily through innovative programs and community partners.
Popculture
Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home
Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
Smalls Jazz Club
If you're looking for the type of jazz club you see in the movies—a hole-in-the-wall with good music where you can pretend you're still allowed to smoke inside—head to Smalls. Seats in the cozy basement space go right up to the musicians’ toes, with a big portrait of Louis Armstrong looking down at you and a bar to the side. Smalls has a lower cover than a lot of clubs with the same name recognition, so shows usually sell out (and you should get here early to snag a good seat). If this place is full, head across the street to Mezzrow, another jazz piano bar from the same owners.
Take a Peek Inside The Ned, New York’s Latest Members-Only Club
There’s an air of secrecy walking up to The Ned, its darkened windows visible from the sidewalk on West 28th Street. But the members-only club is far from a secret anymore. Officially opened in June of this year, The Ned has seemingly become the talk of the town, as it represents a larger trend towards new members-only spaces that are emerging in NYC. It also doesn’t hurt that Drake threw a party there last month, attended by celebs like Kevin Durant and Kristen Stewart, and that the venue has hosted parties for the likes of Vogue and Dior.
Blue Note Jazz Club
The cool younger sibling of the NYC jazz scene, Blue Note is one of New York’s most well-known jazz clubs— despite opening a couple decades after some of the legendary venues that were popular in the city’s jazziest eras. Here, you’ll get a lot of contemporary jazz artists who dabble in hip-hop, soul, and funk, with a younger, stylish crowd. It’s pretty cramped inside, and if you don’t have a table, you’ll want to arrive at least half an hour before showtime to snag one of the few seats at the bar. There's a full dinner menu, and the coconut shrimp are pretty good for music venue food, if you ignore the music venue food price.
politicsny.com
Shedding the shacks: DOT dismantles 100th decrepit dining shed to cheers of Lower Manhattan residents (EXCLUSIVE)
The Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday took a drill and power saw to the 100th derelict outdoor dining shed, much to the delight of locals. “You are taking it down? Thank you!” one passerby exclaimed as he saw workers descend upon the boarded-up structure on 25 Cleveland Place in Lower Manhattan. “Now let’s get the rest,” another man added.
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
