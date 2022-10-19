Nothing tastes quite like fall than an apple cider donut, and having one freshly made is an annual experience that just hits different. While you’re doing your favorite fall activities and attending your favorite October events, be sure to stop for a minute and smell the roses (we mean donuts)! We rounded up our favorite spots in the city to get your hands on the signature fall treat so you can feed that craving you’ve had all year! This small-batch West Village doughnut shop is the first spot on our list, thanks to their recognizable brand name and flavor-packed treats. Their apple cider donuts for this year are in collaboration with In the Raw, a natural sweetener brand, that are using their ingredients in this delicious goodness! Their donuts will be served until Thanksgiving! Where: 10 Morton St After boasting one of the best donut shops in Danbury, CT for several years, Grounds Donut House recently opened a Bronx location, just in time for apple cider donuts! Their artisanal donuts are truly a work of art and pair perfectly with one of their international coffee brews. If you’re in the Bronx be sure to check this out!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO