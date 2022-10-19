Wizards of the Coast will once again partner with Extra Life to raise money for kids in the Seattle area through a Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop in November. WotC has raised over $4 million USD through a partnership with Extra Life over the last decade through MTG and Dungeons & Dragons. The Extra Life 2022 Secret Lair will directly raise money for the Seattle Children’s Autism Center, according to Mendy Minjarez on the Weekly MTG stream today. A total of 50 percent of the money raised from the Secret Lair drop will go to kids, adults, and families at the Autism Center.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO