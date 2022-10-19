ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
The Hill

RFK grandson says he just returned from fighting in Ukraine

Robert Kennedy’s grandson announced on Instagram that he had just returned from fighting for Ukraine, having secretly enlisted against the Russian invasion as part of the country’s international fighting force. Conor Kennedy, the grandson of the former attorney general and presidential candidate, posted on his account earlier this...
The Guardian

Finnish MPs abolish need to see two doctors before abortion

Lawmakers in Finland have approved a legislative reform that will ease the process of getting an abortion in the country, which currently has the Nordic region’s strictest abortion law. Finland’s 200-seat Eduskunta legislature on Wednesday voted by a wide margin 125-41 in favour of a law reform that will,...
WSB Radio

Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Gunmen attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens. The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked a symbolic 40 days since a woman's death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy