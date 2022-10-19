Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w42a introduces Minecraft 1.20 features

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.20 is the next major content update for the ongoing survival game, revealed during Minecraft Live 2022.

As part of its renewed committment to transparency, Mojang Studios only announced four features.

It was announced that all four of the features were far along in development and almost ready for testing.

Less than a week later, all the initial Minecraft 1.20 features are available in Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w42a.

Players have been waiting with bated breath for news of the next named content update for Minecraft, the never-ending creative-survival title from Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios. Less than a week ago, the silence was finally broken and the first handful of features from the upcoming update was revealed. On Wednesday, Mojang Studios released the first Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot testing these nascent features.

Minecraft players will be able to get their hands on four brand-new features from the 1.20 update as part of an experimental toggle within the new snapshot. This quick turnaround is part of Mojang Studios' efforts to improve its communication and transparency with the community, and to only show off or announce features that are far along in development. This shift allows the Minecraft team to rapidly release new content for testing shortly after its reveal.

Minecraft 1.20 was initially revealed as a part of Minecraft Live 2022 , although many details are not available at the moment. We know that the future Minecraft update is centered around player expression, creativity, and representation, and that Mojang Studios will continue to announce and co-develop new features with the community as they're ready. The finished Minecraft 1.20 update should release sometime in 2023.

Thanks to its far-reaching community and deeply-rooted mod support, Minecraft: Java Edition is an indelible part of the best games on PC . Now, players of the legacy Minecraft version can be among the first to test new Minecraft 1.20 features in Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w42a, available now. Even if you don't own this edition, Minecraft: Java Edition is now offered through PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w42a includes:

Experimental 1.20 features

General

Some experimental features now need to be enabled to appear in worlds

Such features are enabled by adding a built-in datapack when creating a world

Feature toggles are meant to hide unfinished or experimental features, to make sure your existing worlds remain unaffected

Worlds that are using experimental features will be marked as “Experimental” in world selection list

Experimental features cannot be toggled for existing worlds

Bamboo wood set

A new set of Bamboo wood blocks are now available when Update 1.20 experimental features are enabled

New wood blocks: Bamboo Planks Bamboo Door Bamboo Trapdoor Bamboo Sign Bamboo Stairs Bamboo Slab Bamboo Fence Bamboo Fence Gate Bamboo Button Bamboo Pressure Plate

Bamboo Planks can be crafted with 2x2 Bamboo items

Added a new “Mosaic” plank variant that is unique to Bamboo called Bamboo Mosaic It can be crafted with 1x2 Bamboo Slabs in a vertical strip You can craft Stair and Slab variants of Bamboo Mosaic

Added a unique Bamboo Raft and Bamboo Chest Raft which can be crafted like normal boats, but with Bamboo Planks They function the same as ordinary boats, but have a unique look to them



Camels

Camels are now available when Update 1.20 experimental features are enabled

Camels can be equipped with a saddle and ridden by two players

Camels spawn naturally in Desert Villages

Camels are tall Most hostile mobs will not be able to reach you when you are on a Camel They can walk over fences without a sweat

Camels are very graceful, but grumpy mobs They randomly sit down While sitting, it is difficult to convince them to move

Camels can either walk slowly or sprint quickly

They can also dash forward but will lose stamina for a while when doing so

Chiseled Bookshelves

A new, chiseled variation of the Bookshelf is now available when Update 1.20 experimental features are enabled

Crafted with 6 planks and 3 wooden slabs

Can store Books, Book and Quills, Written Books, and Enchanted Books Holds up to 6 books Keeps the stories and lore of your world safe

Comparators can detect the last book placed / removed Perfect for hiding secrets in your spooky library



Hanging Signs

Ever wanted to hang up your signs? Fetch a few chains, strip some logs, and now you can! Hanging signs are now available when Update 1.20 experimental features are enabled

Hanging Signs are a more expensive version of normal Signs Crafted with 2 chains and 6 stripped logs of your preferred wood type Crafting results in 6 Hanging Signs

Can be hung up in the following ways: Underneath a block that can provide support in the center, like a full block or a fence Attached to the solid side of a block Attached to the side or underneath another Hanging Sign

Unlike normal Signs, they cannot be placed directly on the ground without support from the side or above However, Hanging Signs that have a horizontal bar will not pop when the supporting block is removed



Sounds

Various wood types now have unique sounds when placed, broken, or walked on There are three sets of unique sounds: Overworld wood types, Nether wood types, and Bamboo



Features & bug fixes

Features

Some experimental features are now available through built-in experimental datapacks

Bundles are now available as an experimental feature

Added a new “Panorama Scroll Speed” accessibility option

Changes

Reworked the Creative Inventory tabs

Changes to chat

The Realms News button will now show a confirmation screen before opening the link

Stronghold placement code has been changed to be more efficient, causing stronghold positions to shift They are still placed in concentric rings, but their positions in the rings may change by a few degrees



Chat

Removed Chat Preview

Chat messages deleted by server moderators will no longer be completely hidden, but rather replaced with text stating “This chat message has been deleted by the server.”

Deleted chat messages will now be displayed in the chat window for at least 3 total seconds before being hidden

The Chat Trust Status indicators have been tweaked: The ‘Modified’ tag will no longer display for server-modified messages where only style has been changed The ‘Modified’ tag icon and indicator is now dark gray The ‘Not Secure’ tag is now light gray and does not have an icon

Partially filtered chat messages now show the filtered text as gray hashes with a hover text saying that it was filtered

Creative inventory

The ordering of tabs and the contents in the Creative Inventory have been tweaked to make the experience of finding relevant blocks and items easier

Blocks and items have been moved into categories that fit them better

Blocks are now ordered by their material as much as possible For example, all Oak blocks and variants are now next to each other

Some items can now be found in more than one tab

Various tabs have been renamed or collapsed into others

The search tab now lists items sequentially grouped by the other tabs For example, items found in Building Blocks will always appear before items in Redstone Blocks

Petrified Oak Slab has been removed from the Creative Inventory It can still be accessed through commands

This is a first iteration to bring a better experience to the Creative Inventory, and we will look closely at the feedback for these changes to iterate as needed

Fixed bugs

Mobs build up fall damage when dangling on a lead

Rabbits sometimes don’t drop any raw rabbit upon being killed

Jumping on farmland pushes the player a bit

Can’t hold "Q" to drop items rapidly from container inventories

Clicking a settings button when there’s a slider under the mouse in the next screen plays the click sound twice

The “Programmer Art” resource pack is internally called “programer_art”

Mobs can spawn on scaffolding

Jukebox music sound originates from north-west edge of the block

Mobs are able to spawn on Chorus Flowers

Chest latch doesn’t rotate properly

Click sound of sliders in the video settings noticeably louder than anywhere else

Composter filling sounds originate from the bottom northwest corner of the block

Spawnpoint set on respawn anchor using `/spawnpoint` depletes glowstone charge, and doesn’t stay on respawn anchor if its charge is depleted

Nether and warped wart blocks do not come after leaves in the Creative inventory

Donkeys, mules and undead horses cannot be saddled by right-clicking

The sounds for collecting honey in a bottle and collecting honeycomb with shears is categorised under friendly creatures

Villagers breed when not standing up

You can set your spawn point inside an end portal, causing the player to become stuck in the End

Horse armor and carpets cannot be equipped onto horses or llamas by right-clicking them whilst having these items held in your hand

One farmland block in `plains_large_farm_1` has moisture level `0`

Torches and soul torches aren’t grouped together in the creative inventory

Obsidians aren’t grouped together in Creative

Cat can get off lead by teleporting when it gives a gift after sleeping

Multiplayer warning and Chat Preview warning are off center

Basalt and blackstone are not grouped together with other “polishable” stone types in the Creative inventory

Wart blocks and shroomlights are in different Creative tabs

Blackstone stairs & slabs are not grouped with the other stone type stairs & slabs

Beds and respawn anchors are not grouped in the Creative inventory

Inconsistency: Barriers and structure voids produce particles when broken, but light blocks do not

Netherite scrap comes after netherite ingot in the creative inventory

Mob pathfinding fails under certain circumstances / mobs fall on closed turns

Axolotls pathfinding to water can sometimes fall in wide holes

Inconsistency: Blocks are not placed correctly in Creative inventory

Pointed dripstone is not grouped with dripstone blocks in the creative inventory

Moss Block appears in the wrong creative inventory tab

Emerald block in creative inventory looks out of place

Melons can generate underwater

Worldgen data packs don’t work on servers at first launch

Pressure plates don’t activate even though visually they should

Water rendering incorrectly through frogspawn hitbox / model

Frogs can sometimes fall into deep holes when pathfinding to entities

The sounds of splashing when creating mud aren’t controlled by the “Blocks” sound slider

Rabbits ignore the `MoreCarrotTicks` value, causing them to always try to eat carrots

Map color for mud brick slab is no longer consistent with map color for other mud brick blocks

Shulkers in boats with chests are lowered

Frogspawn is not grouped with turtle eggs in the Creative inventory

Allay’s wings are not attached to its body

Allays don’t render semi-transparent when invisible where appropriate

Allay renders too low in boat, boat with chest, minecart and entities

Allays attempt to pathfind to items that are outside of the world border

Parity Issue: Allays hesitate for a few seconds before following, throwing items, or doing other actions in Java

New advancement “Birthday Song” grants no experience

Parity Issue: Allays pick up arrow / potion items with other effects than the ones they’re holding

The `minecraft:entity.tadpole.grow_up` sound event doesn’t have a translation key

Frog frequently fails to long jump to small blocks

`minecraft.used:minecraft.goat_horn` doesn’t increase when using goat horns

Allay has a transparent texture but it is not transparent in game

Allay’s poses, flying animations, and dancing animations for duping differ from Bedrock’s, causing intense clipping, inconsistencies, choppy movements, and strange item positioning

Chat preview can overlap chat contents if the message is long enough

The chat preview warning menu is forcibly closed when the player dies or changes dimensions

Bedrock Edition’s new 1.19.10 splash text is not available on Java 1.19

Allay duplicates Items when its NBT data is updated every tick

Allays can dance while panicking

Allays with NoAI can dance

The screen is sometimes flashed with the “Loading terrain…” screen after proceeding with the chat preview warning when all nearby chunks are loaded

Vibration particle faces at a constant pitch of about 60 degrees, not pointing towards the target

Breeding a Screaming Goat and a Regular Goat never results in a screaming goat

Command suggestions can overlap the chat preview field when the chat preview option is set to “When Sending”

Secure Chat warning toast can appear on singleplayer worlds

Nether portals cannot replace snow layers

“Narrator Disabled” pop-up doesn’t render fully

Crash when a villager with a gossip of value 0 shares gossips

`net.minecraft.client.Camera#getMaxZoom(double)` issue

Sculk Shrieker warning level resets to 0 after player’s death

Menu panorama stops spinning after several days

Explosions create ghost blocks on servers at high coordinates

Technical changes

General

Added Feature Flags — world options to enable or disable some experimental or unfinished features (like blocks, entities and items)

Network protocol changes

Instances of recipe types that have recipe books now have field `category` to determine placement

Network protocol

The network protocol now supports adding player entities to the world without being added to the `tab` player list

Servers can now lazily distribute players’ profile public keys along with their first chat packet

Message `headers` within the Secure Chat protocol no longer need to be distributed when private messages are sent

Contextual message references are now deduplicated for efficiency within the Secure Chat network protocol

Recipes

Crafting book categories / tabs can now be controlled by recipe definitions

Categories available for `shaped` / `shapeless` and various special crafting recipes: `building` `redstone` `equipment` `misc` (default)

Categories available for `smelting`, `blasting`, `smoking`, `campfire_cooking` `food` `blocks` `misc` (default)

Some crafting books collapse multiple categories into a single tab

The exact mappings might change in the future

Resource packs

The Resource Pack version is now 11

Removed “fixers” for resource packs with versions 3 and 4 (pre-flattening) The game will no longer try to adapt packs with those versions to the current version



Feature Flags

General

Feature flags are options that enable or disable certain groups of game elements (like blocks, entities and items), later called “features”

Game elements controlled by flags are hardcoded

Feature flags are stored in world

Configuration & datapack changes

Feature flags are enabled by datapacks New pack metadata section called `features` is added, containing enabled feature flags in list named `enabled`

The game now contains built-in datapacks (similar to the “Programmer Art” resource pack) that enable features and provide associated recipes, advancements, loot tables, etcetera

Added new fields to `server.properties` to allow initial selection of packs (works only during world creation) `initial-enabled-packs` — comma-separated list of packs to be enabled (feature packs need to be explicitly enabled) `initial-disabled-packs` — comma-separated list of packs to not auto-enable

Datapacks discovered after world creation will be disabled if they require features that are not enabled for loaded world

Effects

Blocks Disabled block ids are not recognized by commands that can create new blocks Block items for disabled blocks are disabled Disabled blocks won’t spawn in structures Disabled blocks won’t be loaded as part of entities (for example as falling sand or blocks carried by Endermen) Players can’t interact with disabled blocks

Entities Disabled entity ids are not recognized by commands that can summon new entities Disabled entities will not spawn or load Spawn egg items for disabled entities are disabled

Items Disabled items are hidden from creative menu Recipes and loot tables are prevented from creating disabled items Disabled item ids are not recognized by commands that can create new items Disabled items can’t be used for interactions or attacking



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Mere days after first being revealed during Minecraft Live 2022, the first Minecraft 1.20 snapshot is now available to players with the initial four features in tow. Minecraft: Java Edition is available through PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

