City Manager Marcela Piedra leaving El Centro
EL CENTRO — A press release by the City of El Centro October 20 announced that the City Manager of El Centro, Marcela Piedra, has notified the City Council that she will be leaving El Centro for another job opportunity outside the area effective toward the end of November.
El Centro issues a Declaration of Emergency
EL CENTRO — The Fire Department and other City staff responded to damage from the Imperial County Storm Event on October 15, 2022, which resulted in water intrusion and damage to critical infrastructure, including, but not limited to the City’s sewer, water and drainage systems, roads and rights of way, power and light poles, public safety facilities, and other City properties and equipment. Damage was also caused at El Centro Regional Medical Center, a separate agency of the City.
EC City Manager Piedra to Depart in November
EL CENTRO – City Manager Marcela Piedra has notified the City Council that she will be leaving El Centro for another job opportunity toward the end of November. Piedra said she will be taking a job as city manager in the Northern California region. “We wish her the best,...
Yuma mayor backs state stance on container walls - Democratic Congressman disagrees
Yuma’s mayor says he supports Governor Doug Ducey in his refusal to remove the shipping container barricades from the southern border. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls tells KAWC, he backs the barricades. “We need someone stepping up to control what’s going on, and the governor has done that,” he said....
Imperial Unified, City Council Candidates Appear at Joint Forum
IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted separate candidate forums for the City Council and the Imperial Unified School District board at Imperial City Council Chambers on Tuesday, Oct. 18. For the school board’s three open seats, incumbents John Denault, Jill Tucker and David Ross are...
New utility building named after former Yuma mayor
A new utility building has been named after Thomas Allt, the former mayor of Yuma. The post New utility building named after former Yuma mayor appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma’s proposition 416 back on the ballot after 10 years
Proposition 416, the City of Yuma's General Plan is on the ballot for the upcoming midterm election. The post Yuma’s proposition 416 back on the ballot after 10 years appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona Freedom Caucus Responds to Katie Hobbs’ Threat to Sue Cochise County to Prevent a Hand Recount of Midterm Election
In response to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatening to sue Cochise County in order to prevent a hand recount of the midterm election, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. At a time when confidence in our electoral system seems to be at an all-time low,...
Two San Luis women indicted in alleged Yuma County ballot harvesting scheme
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin of San Luis, also known as Nadia Buchanan, have been charged by the State Grand Jury with Conspiracy and Ballot Abuse. The post Two San Luis women indicted in alleged Yuma County ballot harvesting scheme appeared first on KYMA.
BHE Foundation donates $30k to support the Foundation for Education's new Art Education Initiative
EL CENTRO — The Foundation for Education, an auxiliary organization of Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE), is pleased to announce that it has received a $30,000 donation from the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Foundation, which supports Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s commitment to education. Bari Bean, Marketing and Community Relations Manager of BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy Business, presented a check to the Foundation for Education Board during the Foundation’s 2nd annual Autumn & the Arts event on October 6, 2022.
Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?
MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
State Auditor Deems Calexico a ‘High Financial Risk’
CALEXICO – The city of Calexico has been deemed at “high risk” of financial distress based on its “shortsighted budget practices,” the California State Auditor Office has reported. Those questionable practices include maintaining reserves below the minimum level recommended to mitigate the risks of revenue...
Kris Mayes wants to 'put politics at the doorstep' if elected as Arizona's attorney general
PHOENIX — Pictures of Kris Mayes and her nine-year-old daughter are all around her central Phoenix home and so are campaign signs. When the Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General started her campaign 16 months ago, Mayes told ABC15 she knew a large part of her platform would focus on protecting democracy.
Dolores Mata Gutierrez
June 26, 1931 - October 15, 2022. Gentle comfort as we grieve. Dolores was born to Silvestre and Juaquina Mata on June 26, 1931 in Brawley, CA. She was a lifetime resident of Brawley, and went home October 15, 2022. Dolores was married to Daniel Gutierrez, and will be remembered...
Melba Anne Wolfe
Melba Anne (Finch) Wolfe, 76, passed away on October 15, 2022. Anne as she was known to friends and family and Grannie MAW to her grandchildren was born on September 25, 1946, to J.L. and Louise Finch in Holtville. She attended Pine Elementary School and graduated from Holtville High School in 1964. She married Bogie Wolfe in 1965. Anne was a faithful member of Calvary Chapel, El Centro.
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet
Kari Lake’s campaign manager likened all Native Americans to bloodthirsty savages who engage in human sacrifice in a racist tweet mocking the concept of Indigenous People’s Day. “Happy Indigenous People’s Day!” Colton Duncan wrote on Twitter along with an artist’s rendering of a human sacrifice by an ancient Mesoamerican civilization that lived thousands of miles […] The post The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
