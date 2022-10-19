ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

thedesertreview.com

City Manager Marcela Piedra leaving El Centro

EL CENTRO — A press release by the City of El Centro October 20 announced that the City Manager of El Centro, Marcela Piedra, has notified the City Council that she will be leaving El Centro for another job opportunity outside the area effective toward the end of November.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

El Centro issues a Declaration of Emergency

EL CENTRO — The Fire Department and other City staff responded to damage from the Imperial County Storm Event on October 15, 2022, which resulted in water intrusion and damage to critical infrastructure, including, but not limited to the City’s sewer, water and drainage systems, roads and rights of way, power and light poles, public safety facilities, and other City properties and equipment. Damage was also caused at El Centro Regional Medical Center, a separate agency of the City.
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

EC City Manager Piedra to Depart in November

EL CENTRO – City Manager Marcela Piedra has notified the City Council that she will be leaving El Centro for another job opportunity toward the end of November. Piedra said she will be taking a job as city manager in the Northern California region. “We wish her the best,...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial Unified, City Council Candidates Appear at Joint Forum

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted separate candidate forums for the City Council and the Imperial Unified School District board at Imperial City Council Chambers on Tuesday, Oct. 18. For the school board’s three open seats, incumbents John Denault, Jill Tucker and David Ross are...
IMPERIAL, CA
thedesertreview.com

BHE Foundation donates $30k to support the Foundation for Education's new Art Education Initiative

EL CENTRO — The Foundation for Education, an auxiliary organization of Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE), is pleased to announce that it has received a $30,000 donation from the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Foundation, which supports Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s commitment to education. Bari Bean, Marketing and Community Relations Manager of BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy Business, presented a check to the Foundation for Education Board during the Foundation’s 2nd annual Autumn & the Arts event on October 6, 2022.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
ABC 15 News

Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?

MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.

Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

State Auditor Deems Calexico a ‘High Financial Risk’

CALEXICO – The city of Calexico has been deemed at “high risk” of financial distress based on its “shortsighted budget practices,” the California State Auditor Office has reported. Those questionable practices include maintaining reserves below the minimum level recommended to mitigate the risks of revenue...
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Dolores Mata Gutierrez

June 26, 1931 - October 15, 2022. Gentle comfort as we grieve. Dolores was born to Silvestre and Juaquina Mata on June 26, 1931 in Brawley, CA. She was a lifetime resident of Brawley, and went home October 15, 2022. Dolores was married to Daniel Gutierrez, and will be remembered...
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Melba Anne Wolfe

Melba Anne (Finch) Wolfe, 76, passed away on October 15, 2022. Anne as she was known to friends and family and Grannie MAW to her grandchildren was born on September 25, 1946, to J.L. and Louise Finch in Holtville. She attended Pine Elementary School and graduated from Holtville High School in 1964. She married Bogie Wolfe in 1965. Anne was a faithful member of Calvary Chapel, El Centro.
HOLTVILLE, CA
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet

Kari Lake’s campaign manager likened all Native Americans to bloodthirsty savages who engage in human sacrifice in a racist tweet mocking the concept of Indigenous People’s Day. “Happy Indigenous People’s Day!” Colton Duncan wrote on Twitter along with an artist’s rendering of a human sacrifice by an ancient Mesoamerican civilization that lived thousands of miles […] The post The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

