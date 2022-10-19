ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deer causes rollover truck crash in Corydon, deputies say

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to Corydon late Friday evening after a man flipped his truck. Around 8:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of US 41A for an accident with injuries. Once on scene, deputies say they found a man trapped inside an overturned […]
CORYDON, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro. KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30-minute video of the Morton Avenue warehouse fire. It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Former Corrections Officer Arrested…Again

Indiana State Police arrested a Former Posey County Correctional Officer Thursday night. 26 year old Daniel Long had allegedly made threats toward several people by text message from his home in Evansville. Long was arrested back in August and accused of battering an inmate in July while employed at the...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD makes PSA regarding various scams in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) made a public service announcement referring to a variety of scams going on in the area. Scam phone calls EPD reports that someone is pretending to be a representative with the Evansville Police Foundation asking for money. While the Evansville Police Foundation is a legitimate organization, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man sentenced in Evansville rape case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced for three counts of rape and one count of intimidation. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar. He pleaded guilty last month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Burn ban issued in Vanderburgh County

A ban on open burning has been issued in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. A declaration from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners places the ban on all open fires within the county, without first obtaining a written permit from fire officials. Officials say violators of the burn ban in Vanderburgh County face a...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO

Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy