KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
Deer causes rollover truck crash in Corydon, deputies say
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to Corydon late Friday evening after a man flipped his truck. Around 8:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of US 41A for an accident with injuries. Once on scene, deputies say they found a man trapped inside an overturned […]
KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro. KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of...
EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30-minute video of the Morton Avenue warehouse fire. It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews. They...
Former Corrections Officer Arrested…Again
Indiana State Police arrested a Former Posey County Correctional Officer Thursday night. 26 year old Daniel Long had allegedly made threats toward several people by text message from his home in Evansville. Long was arrested back in August and accused of battering an inmate in July while employed at the...
EPD makes PSA regarding various scams in the area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) made a public service announcement referring to a variety of scams going on in the area. Scam phone calls EPD reports that someone is pretending to be a representative with the Evansville Police Foundation asking for money. While the Evansville Police Foundation is a legitimate organization, […]
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the early 1900s, the city of Evansville has seen massive fires in places that you might pass every day. The Mead Johnson parking lot? Try the site of a devastating inferno right after World War II. Main Street downtown? How about being burned almost completely...
Sheriff’s Office: Driver extracted after pick-up truck overturns in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a car crash led to a driver having to be extracted from a vehicle in Henderson on Friday night. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent in response to a crash on the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 41. Once...
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
Man sentenced in Evansville rape case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced for three counts of rape and one count of intimidation. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar. He pleaded guilty last month.
“7-minute fireball” Evansville family business saved by EFD’s wall of water
Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors (EGD), is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.
18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off...
Stunning Drone Footage Shows Aftermath of Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire [WATCH]
One day after a massive, three-alarm fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse, drone footage captured by an Evansville resident gives us an incredible look at the damage it created. Massive Warehouse Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Evansville Early Monday Morning. Firefighters from the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) arrived on...
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front […]
Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
Burn ban issued in Vanderburgh County
A ban on open burning has been issued in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. A declaration from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners places the ban on all open fires within the county, without first obtaining a written permit from fire officials. Officials say violators of the burn ban in Vanderburgh County face a...
Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO
