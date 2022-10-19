Read full article on original website
golobos.com
Lobos Defeat Aztecs in Four
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team earned another Mountain West win on Thursday night, defeating San Diego State in four sets (25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21). Kaitlynn Biassou led all players with 18 kills and 20 points, while Anilee Sher completed a double-double with a match-high 37 assists and 10 digs. Defensively, Avital Jaloba led the Lobos with six assisted blocks and a solo block and Alena Moldan registered a team-high 18 digs. Uxue Guereca also reached double figures in kills with 10, with Lea Zurlinden one shy.
golobos.com
Lobos Sweep Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. – The Lobo volleyball team closed the week with a sweep of Fresno State on the road by scores of 27-25, 26-24, 25-22, going 2-0 on the week. Uxue Guereca led New Mexico with 11 kills in the match, with Kaitlynn Biassou one kill shy of a double-double on nine kills and 14 digs. Lea Zurlinden hit .750 with seven kills on eight attacks and an error, and added three assisted blocks. . Alena Moldan led all players with 15 digs.
golobos.com
Lobos Conclude Road Schedule Sunday at Utah State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team concludes a two-game road trip on Sunday with a visit to Utah State. The Lobos and Aggies will kick-off at 1:00 p.m. at the Bell Soccer Field in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
golobos.com
UNM VB to Face Fresno State Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After defeating San Diego State on Thursday night at home, the Lobo volleyball team heads on the road to face Fresno State on Saturday with first serve at 1 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. It will be UNM’s only match against the Bulldogs this season.
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico vs. Fresno State
The game is both Homecoming and UNM’s Lobos Love Pink game, sponsored by the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. The team will be wearing spoecial stickers on their helmets to bring awareness to breast cancer. The department will be honoring breast cancer survivors with an on-field recognition during the game. Members of the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center will also take part in the pregame coin toss.
golobos.com
Women’s Golf Travels to Texas for Jim West Challenge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s golf team returns to action Sunday-Monday as it travels to Texas for the Jim West Challenge. The event, hosted by Texas State, will be at the 6,132-yard, par-72 Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos. The tournament will play 36 holes...
golobos.com
Lobos Down Boise State 2-0 to Climb into MW Lead
BOISE, Idaho – The New Mexico women’s soccer team climbed into first place in the Mountain West standings after a 2-0 victory over Boise State Thursday afternoon at the Boas Soccer Complex. The Lobos (7-3-6, 5-1-3 MW) ran their unbeaten streak to five games while handing the Broncos (7-4-7, 3-2-4 MW) their second straight defeat.
golobos.com
Nisoli Wins Colorado Springs XC Open in Final Regular Season Race
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.— University of New Mexico runner Christina Nisoli won the Colorado Springs XC Open on Friday in the Lobos’ final race before the Mountain West Championships. The freshman crossed the line in 22:43.07 with over a five second gap between the runner-up finisher. UNM’s second finisher,...
golobos.com
Lobos To Host Colorado Schools For Friday Meet
Albuquerque, N.M. – The New Mexico swimming and diving team is set to host both Colorado State, Pueblo and Western Colorado for a double-dual meet on Friday. The meet will begin with diving events first, starting at 4:15pm, with the swimming events getting underway at 5pm at the Johnson Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
golobos.com
Nuñez Announces Staff Promotions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced five promotions within the athletic department, effective immediately. David Williams has been promoted from Deputy Athletic Director for External Relations to Assistant Vice President/Deputy Athletic Director; Ryan Berryman has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Finance to Sr. Associate Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer; Chris Baca has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Student Support to Sr. Associate Athletic Director for Academics; Bob Waller has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Health and Performance to Associate Athletic Director for Health and Performance; and Amy Beggin has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance to Associate Athletic Director for Compliance.
