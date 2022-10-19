Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Keegan Worley discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4
LEWES, Del. – Election Day is just a little over two weeks away and we got the chance to speak to the Democratic Candidate for the newly formed 4th Representative District in Delaware. A new voice for a new district is the campaign message Keegan Worley is sending ahead...
WMDT.com
California man in critical condition following Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
WGAL
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
Ex-NBC40 sports anchor charged in inappropriate relationships with students
Former NBC40 sports anchor Pete Thompson was arrested for alleged “multiple inappropriate relationships with students.”. Thompson, 51, was working as the media and television production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing. Early this year, a student disclosed several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by...
Philly Area Mom Who Once Faked Daughter's Kidnapping Now Accused Of Embezzlement In NJ
A former Pennsylvania mom now living in New Jersey who was once accused of faking her daughter's kidnapping has been charged with embezzling "tens of thousands" of dollars from her employer, authorities said. Bonnie Sweeten, 51, of Delanco, faces two counts of federal wire fraud charges, the US Attorney's Office...
Several Murder Suspects Wanted On Separate Homicide Charges For DC Killings
The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public's help locating several suspects who are currently wanted for homicide offenses. Deonte Patterson is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed after the murder of Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, 32, according to Metropolitan police.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
Delaware residents receiving up to $600
photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news you need to know about, especially right now during this time of inflation. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Thousands of acres of farmland to be permanently preserved around Maryland
The state of Maryland is paying $2.9 million to preserve nearly 400 acres of "prime farmland" in Baltimore County, as part of a package of 25 working farms
firststateupdate.com
Royal Farms Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint In Glasgow
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money said DeMalto. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
WMDT.com
Maryland Senators and Congressmen send letter to Johns Hopkins and Carefirst urging resolution.
Maryland- On Thursday Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin along with a plethora of democratic congressmen sent a letter to the leadership of Johns Hopkins Medicine and Carefirst Bluecross Blueshield urging the two companies to find common ground and reach a contract resolution before the upcoming health insurance enrollment deadline.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
WMDT.com
Virginia man writes travel memoir “Life Travel And The People In Between”
47ABC – Mike Nixon is a Virginia man, who has traveled to more than 32 nations. And has now penned all those experiences into his first travel memoir set to launch next week. Mike joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more about the stories you can...
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
Comments / 1