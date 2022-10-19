The 76ers host the Spurs as the early season continues to get rolling! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-76ers prediction and pick. The San Antonio Spurs are (1-1) on the season after falling to the Charlotte Hornets and defeating the Indiana Pacers last night. This is a team that will not be a contender, but they were elite at covering the spread last season and could find a way to repeat that as Gregg Popovich is still the head coach. As for the Sixers, they are (0-2) after falling to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to tip off the season. This is a good game for the Sixers to bounce back.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO