Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
CBS Sports
NBA opening nights: Zion Williamson a force in return, Ben Simmons not so much; LeBron not enough for Lakers
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway. After Boston defeated Philadelphia and the Warriors walloped the Lakers on Tuesday, we saw a full slate of games on Wednesday night. Here are some of the biggest opening-night(s) headlines with just two teams (Clippers and Bucks) yet to play a game. Zion, Ingram...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Solid night from charity stripe
Ingram finished with 28 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-112 victory over Charlotte. Ingram fell one rebound shy of his first double-double of the new season as he found ways to contribute across the...
CBS Sports
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero scores most points by No. 1 overall pick in NBA debut since Allen Iverson in 1996
A rookie's NBA debut is always unpredictable. In some cases, nerves may get the best of first-year players, resulting in shaky debuts that they'd rather soon forget. Then there's the performances that have the ability to jumpstart a player's career -- think Blake Griffin (20 points) and Damian Lillard (23 points) when they were in the infancy of their careers. There's a whole new level of pressure added when you're the No. 1 overall pick, with everyone watching to see if you were really worth the draft selection.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits early Thursday
Davis (back) exited Thursday's game early, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis entered the game with back problems and was forced to leave the game with another back issue. The center tried to play through the injury that he suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter, according to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, but he then exited back to the locker room. Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson will see extended minutes until Davis is able to return to the game.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday
Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Houston Rockets: Live updates
Two days after Ja Morant spurred a thrilling overtime victory over the New York Knicks, the Memphis Grizzlies are back in action against the Houston Rockets. This is the first Grizzlies road game this season. The injury report remains the same as before Wednesday. Ziaire Williams is out, and Dillon...
CBS Sports
How to watch Nuggets vs. Thunder: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
After two games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. The Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Ball Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Denver has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
CBS Sports
Ohio State vs. Iowa: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A pair of Big Ten teams with vastly different strengths and approaches clash this weekend as No. 2 Ohio State plays host to Iowa. The Buckeyes come into the game with a perfect record and off a bye, looking to continue their march to a division title, an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, and a possible College Football Playoff berth. Iowa is coming off a bye too, but unlike Ohio State, the Hawkeyes are looking to salvage a season headed in the wrong direction. Iowa has lost two straight, and a loss to the Buckeyes would drop them to 1-3 in the Big Ten.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The 76ers host the Spurs as the early season continues to get rolling! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-76ers prediction and pick. The San Antonio Spurs are (1-1) on the season after falling to the Charlotte Hornets and defeating the Indiana Pacers last night. This is a team that will not be a contender, but they were elite at covering the spread last season and could find a way to repeat that as Gregg Popovich is still the head coach. As for the Sixers, they are (0-2) after falling to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to tip off the season. This is a good game for the Sixers to bounce back.
CBS Sports
Adam Silver says NBA will pay special attention to tanking this season: 'We put teams on notice'
During a recent speaking engagement with employees of the Phoenix Suns, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league has "put teams on notice" and will pay "particular attention" to tanking this season, according to Baxter Holmes. Furthermore, he noted the league has even discussed the possibility of implementing a promotion/relegation system.
KENS 5
Spurs 137, Pacers 134: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened their road slate by beating the Indiana Pacers, 137-134. Josh Richardson had 27 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 18 points and four assists. Devin Vassell finished with 23 points (career-high) and five rebounds and Keldon Johnson added 23 points in the win.
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Purdue Boilermakers are 0-6 against the Wisconsin Badgers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Boilermakers and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. Purdue will be strutting in after a win while the Badgers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Pistons vs. Knicks: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting, More
The Detroit Pistons are heading on the road in part of the NBA’s Friday slate for an Eastern Conference matchup against the New York Knicks. Detroit is coming into the game 1-0, defeating the Orlando Magic in their season opener. The Knicks weren’t as lucky, as they lost their season opener to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell says Jazz players got drunk the night of the COVID-19 shutdown thanks to Chris Paul
On March 11, 2020, the Utah Jazz were at the center of the sports world when Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 shut down the 2019-20 NBA season, starting a domino effect that changed sports for the following few of years. In an appearance on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast with JJ Redick, Donovan Mitchell stated that the Jazz players ended up getting drunk in the locker room after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Louisville Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium after a week off. With a combined 969 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game. U...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Yankees vs. Astros odds, line, ALCS Game 3 picks, predictions from proven computer model
The New York Yankees have dug themselves a 2-0 hole in the 2022 American League Championship Series but they'll look to Gerrit Cole to get their postseason run back on track on Saturday in Game 3 against the Houston Astros. Cole won twice for the Yankees during their ALDS win over the Guardians and has a career ERA of 2.57 against his former team in his career. Meanwhile, the Astros will turn to left-hander Cristian Javier, who posted a 2.54 ERA with 194 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings during the regular season. However, this will be Javier's first appearance of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Minutes temporarily restricted
Coach Steve Kerr relayed Friday that Green's minutes cap should be removed within the next couple of weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater notes that Green could see his minutes gradually increase after he played just 25 minutes in the opener. Green left the team temporarily following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and is now slowly working his way back into the mix. Look for his workload to normalize in the coming weeks.
