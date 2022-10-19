Read full article on original website
Collider
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.
Shudder: ‘Cursed Films’ Season One Episodes, Ranked
Over the last couple of years, Shudder has made a name for itself as the best place to stream original, classic and exclusive horror content. In 2019 their original documentary Horror Noire: The History of Black Horror scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and received tonnes of praise from critics and audiences alike. The desire for non-fictional horror content was clear.
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Rachel Zegler Gives Behind-the-Scenes Tour of 'Hunger Games’ Prequel in New Video
Actress Rachel Zegler has given us a behind-the-scenes look at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The actress, who will be playing Lucy Gray Baird in the film, joined in on a video for TikTok's official account, introducing viewers to some of the stars of the film, a sneak peek of one of the scenes during filming, and a glimpse into the "Video Village".
New 'Mayfair Witches' Trailer Reveals New Release Date
AMC Networks' upcoming show Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has just received a new teaser trailer, which has revealed a new release date for the series. According to the new 30-second teaser, Mayfair Witches' first two episodes will be released on January 8, 2022, with subsequent episodes being dropped weekly. The show was originally set to premiere on January 5. The series will air on AMC and will be also available to stream on AMC+ as well. Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston. The show's recurring cast includes Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Poster Reveals Ben Barnes in H.P. Lovecraft Adaptation
We’re growing curiouser and curiouser for the upcoming four-night event that will be Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Through images, teasers and more, those behind the production have been letting our imaginations run wild when it comes to the horror anthology series that’s preparing to unlock onto Netflix next week. With each episode telling a different gruesome and nightmare-inducing tale, a slew of posters have come out depicting the stories waiting to be told. Now fans have been treated to perhaps one of the most anticipated of del Toro’s on-screen stories - an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s haunting short story, “Pickman’s Model.”
'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King' Season Premieres to Be Shown at Select AMC Theaters
The folks behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King must have been incredibly moved by Nicole Kidman’s unforgettable AMC theaters ad, because they’ve made the decision to release both the Season 5 premiere of the former and the series premiere of the latter to over 100 AMC locations. Both Taylor Sheridan created productions will hit over 100 of the chain’s theaters on October 29, with tickets now available on AMC’s website and its mobile app. With both Season 5 of Yellowstone and the debut season of Tulsa King landing on Paramount Network and Paramount+, respectively, beginning November 13, the news means that you could catch both episodes two weeks before everyone else - just be kind and don’t give away spoilers!
How 'Andor' Honors the Political Legacy of the Star Wars Franchise
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Andor. In an era of endless fan controversies and Twitter petitions, most popular franchises are criticized at one point or another for being “too political.” Given that Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time and has been constantly churning out new projects, it was inevitable that some corners of the Internet would criticize a show like Andor for being “too woke.” These criticisms began to rise after cast member Fiona Shaw compared the series’ depiction of life under the Galactic Empire to the Donald Trump administration.
How to Watch 'The Spectacular Spider-Man'
In 2009 the popular animated show, The Spectacular Spider-Man was unfortunately canceled when Disney's acquisition of Marvel led to Sony giving up the animation rights to Spider-Man. The show ran for two seasons and ended on a cliffhanger, but both were successes among audiences and critics. The cast of the show would stick around in the Spider-Man universe for some time, with Peter Parker voice actor Josh Keaton going on to play Electro in Insomniac's 2018 Spider-Man game, and Harry Osborn voice actor James Arnold Taylor voicing Spider-Man in the 2013 game Lego Marvel Superheroes. Both voice actors also played roles in other Marvel projects too, such as in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance games.
What's Up With Ser Criston's Disturbing Fanaticism For Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon entitled, "The Green Council" begins calmly enough as we observe the members of the small council gathered to discuss the revelation that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) heard Viserys' final wish that Aegon succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. A longtime close ally of King Jaehaerys and King Viserys, Lyman Beesbury, (Bill Paterson) the Lord of Honeyholt, immediately objects to the legitimacy of Alicent's claim calling it, "seizure, theft" and tantamount to, "treason." His outburst is met with a quick death at the swift hand of Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) who thrusts his head so forcefully into the table that he immediately succumbs to the blunt force trauma. Whether his actions were merely to subdue Lord Beesbury or to actually inflict a fatal blow is unclear, but what is clear is that Criston has got some serious anger issues that likely come from his growing affection toward Alicent and his inability to act on them on account of his sworn oath to chastity as a Knight of the Kingsguard.
The Star Wars TV Shows We Wish We Had — And A Few We're OK With Never Seeing
Andor is the latest in what seems like an exciting future for Star Wars on television. In the next few years, we will be getting shows such as Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, Skeleton Crew, and additional seasons of both The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. Although Star Wars is one of the most successful film franchises of all time, it's always had a place on the small screen too. Back in 1978, The Star Wars Holiday Special debuted on ABC and capitalized on the Star Wars craze that had swept the globe.
From 'Saw' to 'Alien': The 10 Highest-Grossing Horror Franchises of All Time
Horror has always been one of the most profitable genres at the box office. Usually produced with low budgets and starring a cast of lesser-known actors, they are designed to result in profitable gains for studios. Good horror is also easy to advertise, whether it's imaginative marketing campaigns such as Smile's recent creepy effort or just good word of mouth from audiences who tell their friends about how they "just saw the scariest movie."
From 'The Thing' to 'Dark Skies': '10 Scariest Sci-Fi Movies To Add To Your Halloween Watchlist
To fit in with the Halloween-spooky season there are many scary sci-fi movies that will keep us up on these cold nights. And they are not for the faint of heart. Science fiction adds a unique subgenre to horror movies as they give us a sense of possible reality, that these scenarios could possibly occur in real life.
Hulu Horror Movie 'Matriarch' Drops a Suspenseful Clip Alongside Streaming Premiere
British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.
10 Best Talk Shows of All Time, According to IMDb
It may not seem like it, but the talk show genre can be delightfully versatile. These are TV shows centered on spontaneous conversation on certain topics, leaving a lot of room for the people behind the series to experiment with the format and make it as fresh and fun as possible.
How 'Andor' and 'Rogue One' Challenge Star Wars’ Love of the Chosen One
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.Star Wars loves the Jedi. And it makes sense why space wizards from ancient orders of good and evil who fight with laser swords are a super cool concept. Over the past half-century we’ve gotten countless tales of the Sith and the Jedi, the Skywalkers and the Palpatines, and with it the story of the Empire and the Rebellion. But in these stories we’ve mostly seen the war between the Empire and the Rebellion through the eyes of starry-eyed orphans turned disillusioned warriors. All three Star Wars trilogies follow the stories of special Jedi fulfilling their destiny, solidifying all these battles as something waged by the masses but won by specific people ordained by fate.
'Man of Steel 2': Who Should Direct the Superman Sequel?
After nearly a decade of waiting, it appears fans of Henry Cavill’s incarnation of Superman can finally look forward to a brand-new solo outing for the character that will serve as a sequel to the 2013 feature, Man of Steel. While Warner Bros. appears to be committed to this feature, there’s still lots of work to do in making the untitled Man of Steel 2 a reality. The production doesn’t have a writer or director attached, for starters. While many comic book movie sequels can look to directors of older entries in their respective franchises to direct a follow-up, that won’t be possible here. Man of Steel director Zack Snyder is incredibly busy with his multi-film plans for Rebel Moon on Netflix.
What Do We Want From ‘Man of Steel 2’?
Nearly a decade after the current run of DC movies kicked off with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013, it finally looks like we might possibly get another solo Superman film. This comes after years of uncertainty surrounding if Henry Cavill would even return to play Clark Kent again. Following the major controversy surrounding Justice League, it seemed that might be the last time we ever saw this version of Superman again. This went as far as Superman having faceless cameos in Shazam! and Peacemaker, clearly still holding out hope that he would return. After a quick cameo in Black Adam, it looks like this Man of Steel could conceivably grace the silver screen again in the (hopefully) near future. But where do we go from here? What do we exactly want from a Man of Steel 2?
Best Superman Portrayals in Movies and TV, Ranked
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.The highly-anticipated DCEU release Black Adam is here, the byproduct of Dwayne Johnson’s rallying to see the character brought to the screen for over a decade. Reportedly, however, Black Adam is not the only character Johnson rallied for to be included, even stepping over the head of ex-President of DC Films Walter Hamada to get it done. That character? Superman. Not just any Superman, but actor and friend Henry Cavill’s Superman, the most recent iteration of the character on film.
'Werewolf by Night': 10 MCU Monsters That Could Use Their Own Special
The first Marvel Studios' special presentation, Werewolf by Night, has opened up the monstrous side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the rest of the MCU. Both critics and fans have been very positive towards the project, as evident by the 91% score it has on Rotten Tomatoes. It's safe to say that individuals like Jack (Werewolf by Night) and Ted (Man-Thing) will make their presence known around the MCU.
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Talk ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Joker 2,’ and the Penguin HBO Max Series
One of my favorite films of 2022 is writer-director Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Loaded with fantastic performances from Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon, along a brilliant script, McDonagh’s latest work is one of those special films that doesn’t come along too often. I really can’t recommend it enough.
