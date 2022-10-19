ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVLine

A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage

The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
HOLAUSA

Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands

Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
HipHopDX.com

Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
Soaps In Depth

AMC’s Cameron Mathison and Rebecca Budig Reunite!

Ryan and Greenlee reunited! ALL MY CHILDREN stars Cameron Mathison and Rebecca Budig were thrilled to hang out last weekend, and the actress shared a delightful selfie with her former co-star on Instagram. “This happened today,” she enthused before joking: “Does everyone else feel like he is reverse aging? Love seeing you, Cameron.”
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Sparked Their Real-Life Romance

Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for a brief time while starring in the hit CBS sitcom, and the pair have now revealed which episode sparked their real-life romance. Vanity Fair has shared excerpts from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, an oral history of the show which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews about the show. In a joint interview for the book, Cuoco and Galecki opened up about both their on and off-screen relationships, including the moment that stars began to fall for one another.
Page Six

The sneakers stars like Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis love are back in stock

What do Ben Affleck, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have in common (besides being A-list actors, that is)? They all dress down with shoes from Løci. While the sustainable sneaker brand’s classic kicks have become a celebrity go-to, the Løci Nine ($170) will set you back less than similarly star-loved kicks from brands like Golden Goose and Common Projects. And right now, a celeb-loved colorway of the 100% vegan shoes — which frequently fly off the shelves — is back in stock on the brand’s website. Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde all own the black-and-stone version, which is — don’t worry,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Reveals That He Got A Full Sleeve Tattoo After Ireland: “The Five Women Of My Life”

Garth Brooks? HUGE tattoo guy, bro. You wouldn’t think it from a first look, but you wouldn’t think ol’ Garth would have a split personality (Chris Gaines) and you wouldn’t think people would constantly be asking G about where he hid the bodies, either. So here we are… Brooks shared the wild information about how he is covered in tattoos while guest-hosting Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton. He did it because he promised his youngest daughter, Allie Colleen, he would […] The post Garth Brooks Reveals That He Got A Full Sleeve Tattoo After Ireland: “The Five Women Of My Life” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
talentrecap.com

Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson Perform Outstanding Classical Duet

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert took the audience to an opera when they performed a duet of the classic tune, “Nessun Dorma.” The two also reminisced about their past on American Idol. Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Reflected on Respective American Idol Stints. In the recent episode of The...
CALIFORNIA STATE

