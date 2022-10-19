Read full article on original website
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage
The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands
Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
HipHopDX.com
Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith
Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
AMC’s Cameron Mathison and Rebecca Budig Reunite!
Ryan and Greenlee reunited! ALL MY CHILDREN stars Cameron Mathison and Rebecca Budig were thrilled to hang out last weekend, and the actress shared a delightful selfie with her former co-star on Instagram. “This happened today,” she enthused before joking: “Does everyone else feel like he is reverse aging? Love seeing you, Cameron.”
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Sparked Their Real-Life Romance
Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for a brief time while starring in the hit CBS sitcom, and the pair have now revealed which episode sparked their real-life romance. Vanity Fair has shared excerpts from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, an oral history of the show which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews about the show. In a joint interview for the book, Cuoco and Galecki opened up about both their on and off-screen relationships, including the moment that stars began to fall for one another.
The sneakers stars like Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis love are back in stock
What do Ben Affleck, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have in common (besides being A-list actors, that is)? They all dress down with shoes from Løci. While the sustainable sneaker brand’s classic kicks have become a celebrity go-to, the Løci Nine ($170) will set you back less than similarly star-loved kicks from brands like Golden Goose and Common Projects. And right now, a celeb-loved colorway of the 100% vegan shoes — which frequently fly off the shelves — is back in stock on the brand’s website. Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde all own the black-and-stone version, which is — don’t worry,...
Everything ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Has Said About Returning as Jax Teller
‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam recently revealed he may actually be open to returning as Jax Teller — after years of saying there was no way.
Watch: Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert reminisce about 'American Idol,' sing 'Nessun Dorma' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
The "American Idol" alums Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert reminisced and sang together on Hudson's show.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
George Clooney reveals why proposal to wife Amal ‘was a disaster’
George Clooney described his marriage proposal to Amal as a “disaster” after the human rights attorney originally thought the 7-carat diamond ring belonged to one of his ex-girlfriends. “It was a disaster, I planned it out, I planned the whole thing out,” the actor told Drew Barrymore on...
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
Shania Twain Cast in Major Role in ABC’s Live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special
ABC’s much anticipated Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special event is just around the… The post Shania Twain Cast in Major Role in ABC’s Live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special appeared first on Outsider.
Garth Brooks Reveals That He Got A Full Sleeve Tattoo After Ireland: “The Five Women Of My Life”
Garth Brooks? HUGE tattoo guy, bro. You wouldn’t think it from a first look, but you wouldn’t think ol’ Garth would have a split personality (Chris Gaines) and you wouldn’t think people would constantly be asking G about where he hid the bodies, either. So here we are… Brooks shared the wild information about how he is covered in tattoos while guest-hosting Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton. He did it because he promised his youngest daughter, Allie Colleen, he would […] The post Garth Brooks Reveals That He Got A Full Sleeve Tattoo After Ireland: “The Five Women Of My Life” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
talentrecap.com
Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson Perform Outstanding Classical Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert took the audience to an opera when they performed a duet of the classic tune, “Nessun Dorma.” The two also reminisced about their past on American Idol. Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Reflected on Respective American Idol Stints. In the recent episode of The...
