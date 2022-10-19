Read full article on original website
From 'Andor' to 'The Rings of Power,' Why Prequels Are Perfect for TV
Remember when "prequel" was a bad word? Something that would make you groan over how obvious it is that the concept is a cash grab. Something about going backwards can make the product feel more soulless than if they had just made a sequel to move the story forward, even if that forward momentum just led to more of the same. Especially in the world of films, prequels were almost always looked down upon. This is largely due to the initial response to both the Star Wars prequels and The Hobbit movies, both of which were highly anticipated and ultimately ended up disappointing fans and critics. For years prequels were left for straight-to-video bargain bins, like The Scorpion King sequels or any number of Disney prequels. Sometimes a good one would sneak in, but the glut of them gave them a pretty bad reputation. The '90s all the way up until the 2010s were not kind to the concept. That is until the era of peak TV.
From 'Saw' to 'Alien': The 10 Highest-Grossing Horror Franchises of All Time
Horror has always been one of the most profitable genres at the box office. Usually produced with low budgets and starring a cast of lesser-known actors, they are designed to result in profitable gains for studios. Good horror is also easy to advertise, whether it's imaginative marketing campaigns such as Smile's recent creepy effort or just good word of mouth from audiences who tell their friends about how they "just saw the scariest movie."
How to Watch 'Wendell and Wild'
When fiendishly talented filmmakers work together to make a movie, it becomes more than a movie, it’s alchemy. Henry Selick, the stop-motion genius behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, joins Jordan Peele, the horror master behind Get Out, to bring an overabundance of tricks and treats this Halloween with Wendell and Wild, the wickedly hilarious and visually spectacular stop-motion animated film coming to Netflix this Halloween. As if these two geniuses aren’t enough, Wendell and Wild reunites Peele with his longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), with the two voicing the titular demon brothers trying to get out of hell by making a deal with Kat Elliot, an orphaned teenage girl living in a hell of her own. Their offer? Release them into the mortal world by becoming their hellmaiden, and they’ll bring her dead parents back to life.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Poster Reveals Ben Barnes in H.P. Lovecraft Adaptation
We’re growing curiouser and curiouser for the upcoming four-night event that will be Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Through images, teasers and more, those behind the production have been letting our imaginations run wild when it comes to the horror anthology series that’s preparing to unlock onto Netflix next week. With each episode telling a different gruesome and nightmare-inducing tale, a slew of posters have come out depicting the stories waiting to be told. Now fans have been treated to perhaps one of the most anticipated of del Toro’s on-screen stories - an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s haunting short story, “Pickman’s Model.”
Hulu Horror Movie 'Matriarch' Drops a Suspenseful Clip Alongside Streaming Premiere
British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.
Gus Van Sant’s ‘Psycho’ Was Never Meant to Be Enjoyed
There are few films more acclaimed than Psycho. Alfred Hitchcock’s horror masterpiece is one of the most studied works in cinema, and its explicit depiction of violence and sexuality paved the way for the decades of horror that would follow (while also helping to erode the widely mocked Production Code). Its iconic shower scene – a candidate for the most famous moment in the history of film – remains the golden example of how to construct a terrifying sequence, artfully using 78 shots and 52 cuts to create the illusion of carnage even while showing very little (aided by Bernard Herrmann’s phenomenal soundtrack). The ensuing sixty years have only solidified its reputation, and the question of whether it or Vertigo stands as Hitchcock’s magnum opus remains a topic of much debate.
Superman And Black Adam Have Battled Before — In Animation
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. During the lead-up to Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has made two things very clear. The first is his insistent promise that the antihero's film will "change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," though the veracity of that claim is being debated as the film hits theaters. The second is to face off against Superman in a future film. Black Adam's mid-credits scene delivers upon that promise, as Henry Cavill slips back into the Superman suit to try and talk Black Adam into staying in his home country of Khandaq. But the Man of Steel and the dark demigod have battled before — namely, in the DC Showcase animated short, Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.
The Star Wars TV Shows We Wish We Had — And A Few We're OK With Never Seeing
Andor is the latest in what seems like an exciting future for Star Wars on television. In the next few years, we will be getting shows such as Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, Skeleton Crew, and additional seasons of both The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. Although Star Wars is one of the most successful film franchises of all time, it's always had a place on the small screen too. Back in 1978, The Star Wars Holiday Special debuted on ABC and capitalized on the Star Wars craze that had swept the globe.
Shudder: ‘Cursed Films’ Season One Episodes, Ranked
Over the last couple of years, Shudder has made a name for itself as the best place to stream original, classic and exclusive horror content. In 2019 their original documentary Horror Noire: The History of Black Horror scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and received tonnes of praise from critics and audiences alike. The desire for non-fictional horror content was clear.
How to Watch 'The Spectacular Spider-Man'
In 2009 the popular animated show, The Spectacular Spider-Man was unfortunately canceled when Disney's acquisition of Marvel led to Sony giving up the animation rights to Spider-Man. The show ran for two seasons and ended on a cliffhanger, but both were successes among audiences and critics. The cast of the show would stick around in the Spider-Man universe for some time, with Peter Parker voice actor Josh Keaton going on to play Electro in Insomniac's 2018 Spider-Man game, and Harry Osborn voice actor James Arnold Taylor voicing Spider-Man in the 2013 game Lego Marvel Superheroes. Both voice actors also played roles in other Marvel projects too, such as in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance games.
Comparing 'Rosaline' and 'Romeo + Juliet' – Dueling Takes on the Same Timeless Classic
The premise of Romeo and Juliet has been refashioned into many different narratives over the years. Some have left an indelible mark on viewers’ imaginations and to this day, stand the test of time. If you’ve seen Hulu’s Rosaline, a take on the classic story by way of adapting Rebecca Serle's novel When You Were Mine, you might notice that Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 rendering of the same classic story, Romeo + Juliet is cued up as a suggested watch right after. These two films would make for a terrific date night double feature, they’re both whimsically romantic, passion-fueled, and fun. A back-to-back viewing of these two renditions might also spark some interesting observations as to how these films compare. While both are vastly different, they still manage to compliment one another.
How 'Andor' and 'Rogue One' Challenge Star Wars’ Love of the Chosen One
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.Star Wars loves the Jedi. And it makes sense why space wizards from ancient orders of good and evil who fight with laser swords are a super cool concept. Over the past half-century we’ve gotten countless tales of the Sith and the Jedi, the Skywalkers and the Palpatines, and with it the story of the Empire and the Rebellion. But in these stories we’ve mostly seen the war between the Empire and the Rebellion through the eyes of starry-eyed orphans turned disillusioned warriors. All three Star Wars trilogies follow the stories of special Jedi fulfilling their destiny, solidifying all these battles as something waged by the masses but won by specific people ordained by fate.
Angelina Jolie to Play Opera Singer Maria Callas in Upcoming Biopic
Angelina Jolie will star as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic from Spencer's Pablo Larrain. Maria will tell the triumphant and tragic tale of the soprano during her last, isolated years in Paris in the 1970s. Variety reports that Steven Knight will write the script for Maria....
How 'Andor' Honors the Political Legacy of the Star Wars Franchise
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Andor. In an era of endless fan controversies and Twitter petitions, most popular franchises are criticized at one point or another for being “too political.” Given that Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time and has been constantly churning out new projects, it was inevitable that some corners of the Internet would criticize a show like Andor for being “too woke.” These criticisms began to rise after cast member Fiona Shaw compared the series’ depiction of life under the Galactic Empire to the Donald Trump administration.
'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King' Season Premieres to Be Shown at Select AMC Theaters
The folks behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King must have been incredibly moved by Nicole Kidman’s unforgettable AMC theaters ad, because they’ve made the decision to release both the Season 5 premiere of the former and the series premiere of the latter to over 100 AMC locations. Both Taylor Sheridan created productions will hit over 100 of the chain’s theaters on October 29, with tickets now available on AMC’s website and its mobile app. With both Season 5 of Yellowstone and the debut season of Tulsa King landing on Paramount Network and Paramount+, respectively, beginning November 13, the news means that you could catch both episodes two weeks before everyone else - just be kind and don’t give away spoilers!
Best Superman Portrayals in Movies and TV, Ranked
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.The highly-anticipated DCEU release Black Adam is here, the byproduct of Dwayne Johnson’s rallying to see the character brought to the screen for over a decade. Reportedly, however, Black Adam is not the only character Johnson rallied for to be included, even stepping over the head of ex-President of DC Films Walter Hamada to get it done. That character? Superman. Not just any Superman, but actor and friend Henry Cavill’s Superman, the most recent iteration of the character on film.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Got [SPOILER] in ‘Black Adam's Mid-Credits Scene
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. If you’re a fan of Henry Cavill’s Superman, the mid-credits scene in Black Adam was incredible. Not only did the scene tease his return to the DC universe, but it also opened up the possibility of Cavill’s Superman fighting Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in a future movie. And as a huge fan of Cavill’s portrayal of the Man of Steel, I could not be more excited.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Haunted Mansion' Hits "Sweet Spot" of Scary and Funny
Good news for all the happy haunts out there: Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie is progressing brilliantly, according to Jamie Lee Curtis. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. Curtis praised how well director Justin Simien has managed to balance what she calls the “sweet spot of scary, funny and adventure.” The movie’s production is moving along steadily, ahead of its release date of August 11th in the United States.
How Skeen’s Betrayal Changes Cassian’s Trajectory in ‘Andor’
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.Week to week, Andor continues to expand what’s possible in the Star Wars universe, providing breathtaking spectacle without undercutting character depth and nuance. Tony Gilroy has deliberately paced this series in order to make the quiet character moments matter as much as the climatic action. The spy thriller series is anchored by Diego Luna, reprising his Rogue One character Cassian Andor, and stars alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Rachel Zegler Gives Behind-the-Scenes Tour of 'Hunger Games’ Prequel in New Video
Actress Rachel Zegler has given us a behind-the-scenes look at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The actress, who will be playing Lucy Gray Baird in the film, joined in on a video for TikTok's official account, introducing viewers to some of the stars of the film, a sneak peek of one of the scenes during filming, and a glimpse into the "Video Village".
