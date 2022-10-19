ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond the badge and notebook

Oct. 22—Our thoughts are with the families and coworkers of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. Their deaths in the line of duty are infinitely sad and senseless, and those who knew and loved them will be struggling with their losses long after news outlets have moved on to other stories.
