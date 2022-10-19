Read full article on original website
Best iPad deals for October 2022
The best cheap iPad deals from every retailer so you'll never have to pay full price for your iPad again.
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

An 11-inch model is also on sale.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
New iPad Pro models expected to launch today, here’s what you need to know
New iPad Pro models should see the light of day today. After a year and a half since Apple introduced the current generation, rumors about new models being available surfaced on the web throughout this year. Now, it seems today we’ll see what’s next for Apple’s most powerful tablets.
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
iPad Pro 22 could launch 'in days' (but we’re more excited by new iPad rumours)
Apple's new iPad Pro 2022 could be with us very soon. We've known for some time that Apple has plans to launch its new M2-powered iPad Pro 2022 in October, but according to Bloomberg's Apple insider, Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, this new tablet could arrive 'in a matter of days'.
techunwrapped.com
New iPad Pros! A disappointing development
The new iPad Pro It is a continuation of the previous model, that is, an iPad designed for professionals that included the M1 chip. Apple has kept this line of Apple Silicon processors, but upgrading it to the new version with the M2 chip. This new chip has an 8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency), 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. However, the ability to ram memory varies Depending on the model you select, because the 128,256 and 512 models only have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models can have 16GB of RAM.
2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal
It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
TechRadar
9 reasons why the Apple Pencil is the worst Apple product
Some of us started using technology to get away from writing with pencil and paper, but for many folks the switch to digital meant losing a precious tool. Apple resisted offering a stylus on its devices for years, but when the iPad went Pro, Apple realized that some professionals need a pen.
TechRadar
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: when they start and what to expect this year
Black Friday is typically one of the best times to bag a deal on an Apple Watch all year round. It's a calendar date that comes right at the end of the year - when you have several new models to contend with and generally plenty of stock on the older ones too. Right now, we've got some fantastic options, from the latest Apple Watch 8 and SE 2 to the older (and much cheaper) first-gen SE and Apple Watch Series 3.
The MacBook Air M1 is Black Friday cheap right now at $799
The MacBook Air M1 just dropped down to its lowest price ever thanks to this epic $200 discount at Amazon.
makeuseof.com
How to Soft Reset Your iPhone
It's normal for all tech gadgets to have a hiccup now and then. Fortunately, you can often resolve the problem at home without any cost. The solution is to soft reset your device. Let's first quickly look at what an iPhone soft reset does. Then, we'll go through the steps...
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
The 10th-generation iPad leaves education users behind
If you’re an education user, the new 10th-generation iPad wasn’t made for you. Since Apple began to differentiate the iPad lineup with the iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro, the base model iPad slowly fell into the role of the beginner iPad and the iPad for education. The low cost of the base model made it a clear competitor with Google’s Chromebooks, and, since most kids end up with an iPad as their first “computer,” it’s easy for educators to deploy the tablet in schools as most students are familiar with the operating system.
The Verge
How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone
Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
TechRadar
This free video editor update is set to make your colors pop
Vegas Pro 20 has received a major free update - and adopts one of the best tools in Adobe Premiere Pro. Two months after its initial launch, the video editing software is taking delivery of a raft of new features that aim to “further enhance color grading workflow power, efficiencies and collaboration directly on the timeline,” according to Magix, the developer behind Vegas.
3 Settings iPhone Experts Say You Should Change Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
When you first bought your iPhone it worked as fast as lightening. You could load pages in mere seconds and never had to wait longer than a few short minutes to enjoy an app you downloaded. But it may feel like those days are a distant memory — because your phone is as slow as honey these days. So, what’s the actual problem? Do you need a brand new battery, or worse, a whole new phone? Before you go to (expensive) extremes, try changing a few iPhone settings that are known as battery drainers. These are the three settings iPhone experts say you should change immediately because they drain your battery.
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deal drops the 2022 iPad Air to its lowest price ever
October is winding down, which means early Black Friday deals are starting to pop up, and we've just spotted a cant-be-missed off on Apple's 2022 iPad Air. Amazon has the Apple iPad Air 5 on sale for $519 (was $599) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s new products leave us slightly perplexed [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: For once, Apple’s new products leave us scratching our heads more than reaching for our wallets. We let loose our first impressions of this week’s new iPads, the surprisingly affordable Apple TV 4K, that ridiculous Apple Pencil dongle and more.
