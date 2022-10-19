Chaos ensued at the trial of Darrell Brooks, who is accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people. The judge presiding over the trial suddenly halted proceedings after Brooks stared her down. Brooks is acting as his own defense at the trial and his behavior has been erratic. He cried in his opening statement to the jury and continued to weep at the defense table.

