Grafton, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park

Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

For a good cause in a small package

WEST BEND — Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties announced that their 2022 Tiny House, which they debuted during Germanfest earlier this year, has been listed for sale for $50,000 on tinyhomelistings.com, on Wednesday. “The open floor plan has an airy living room, full kitchen, full bathroom,...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
insideedition.com

Waukesha Judge Halts Trial After Christmas Parade Suspect Stares Her Down

Chaos ensued at the trial of Darrell Brooks, who is accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people. The judge presiding over the trial suddenly halted proceedings after Brooks stared her down. Brooks is acting as his own defense at the trial and his behavior has been erratic. He cried in his opening statement to the jury and continued to weep at the defense table.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield police chase, car possibly stolen; 4 arrested

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended with a crash and four people in custody Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Officers spotted a silver Kia, which was possibly stolen, near 51st and Edgerton. The car fled, and the pursuit began. A tire deflation device and PIT maneuver were used to...
GREENFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
FOND DU LAC, WI
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI

Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
RACINE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown Police Blotter

The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Kennedy Middle School, W160N11836 Crusader Court, at 3:17 p.m. Oct. 4. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Walmart, W190N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. Oct. 1. Police issued...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
BURLINGTON, WI

