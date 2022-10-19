Read full article on original website
Tickets for Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop now available
It's that time of the year again! Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop at the Elegant Farmer are now available for this year's run.
Old Wauwatosa gas station to be transformed into a walk-up ice cream shop
According to our partners at On Milwaukee, in September, Wauwatosa's City Plan Commission approved a new business proposal. The plan was to transform an old gas station into a seasonal ice cream shop
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park
Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
For a good cause in a small package
WEST BEND — Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties announced that their 2022 Tiny House, which they debuted during Germanfest earlier this year, has been listed for sale for $50,000 on tinyhomelistings.com, on Wednesday. “The open floor plan has an airy living room, full kitchen, full bathroom,...
12 fire departments respond to house fire in Port Washington
A house was completely destroyed after a fire in Port Washington on Friday. The fire was discovered by the fire chief when he saw the smoke nearly three miles away.
Oconomowoc police searching for man last seen Friday afternoon
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and black Lego-themed shoes. He is white, 5’9″ tall with...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
insideedition.com
Waukesha Judge Halts Trial After Christmas Parade Suspect Stares Her Down
Chaos ensued at the trial of Darrell Brooks, who is accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people. The judge presiding over the trial suddenly halted proceedings after Brooks stared her down. Brooks is acting as his own defense at the trial and his behavior has been erratic. He cried in his opening statement to the jury and continued to weep at the defense table.
Woman losing movement in hands makes popular Waukesha Strong design
A Waukesha woman is losing the ability of her hands, but she still came up with a way to show her Waukesha Strong spirit during the Darrell Brooks trial.
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude
The Brzeczkowskis thank the community for the overwhelming support and love after their son was injured in a bonfire explosion.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police chase, car possibly stolen; 4 arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended with a crash and four people in custody Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Officers spotted a silver Kia, which was possibly stolen, near 51st and Edgerton. The car fled, and the pursuit began. A tire deflation device and PIT maneuver were used to...
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe, Fox Lake police say
FOX LAKE, Wis. — Officials in Fox Lake say a missing 12-year-old boy who had last been seen Wednesday evening has been found safe. Jack Couey went missing around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., the Fox Lake Police Department said on Facebook. Police reported he had been found as of 10:30 p.m. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL...
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
spectrumnews1.com
‘It’s a very challenging situation’: Couple living with disabilities shares struggles of needing at-home aides
GREENFIELD, Wis. — For decades, Mark Lang and Luanne McGregor have needed home health care aides. It’s not always easy for them, but it’s a reality they’re sharing with others, hoping to shed light on the need for consistent care. On an average weekday afternoon, you...
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI
Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
discoverhometown.com
Germantown Police Blotter
The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Kennedy Middle School, W160N11836 Crusader Court, at 3:17 p.m. Oct. 4. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Walmart, W190N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. Oct. 1. Police issued...
Wisconsin Hunter Bags State’s First Archery Elk in Modern History
A Wisconsin hunter working on an archery Super Slam has taken the state’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Dan Evenson, of Cambridge, shot the 6-by-7 bull on October 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery that attracted more than 25,000 applications.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
