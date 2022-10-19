ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
Jodie Whittaker Kept Her ‘Doctor Who’ Outfit After Filming: ‘It’s Well Comfy!’

Taking home props or wardrobe on one’s last day on set is a long-standing tradition in the television industry. But Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill might have taken too many keepsakes with them after shooting “The Power of the Dog,” Whittaker’s final episode as the BBC show’s Thirteenth Doctor.

