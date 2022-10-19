Read full article on original website
Best Collaboration Ever? Kazoopy’s Grinders and Frosty Boy Team Up At Gull Road Location
With the radio station located along Gull Road in Kalamazoo, I drive past Frosty Boy nearly every single day on my way to and from work. However, over the last several weeks I noticed some changes; the main one being the Kazoopy's truck sitting out front!. First came the truck,...
What’s a Cookieville? Residents Question Mysterious Local Signage in Gun Plain Township
With peak Fall foliage pending, I've recently taken upon driving the scenic route to work. This route takes me through downtown Plainwell via M-89, a town I don't visit nearly as often as I should. Throughout my daily morning commute, I've noticed so many new (to me) pieces of West Michigan history. Despite having grown up in Michigan, I'm amazed at how much I am still learning about my home.
Kalamazoo Local Creates the Perfect Gift For Weed-Loving Friends
Despite it still being October as I type this, the truth of the matter is, the gift-giving season will quickly be upon us. I don't know about you, but I get incredibly stressed when it comes to finding the "right" gifts for my friends and family. I want to buy them something they'll love but also something they'll actually use, you know?
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
Kellogg Project Causes Road Closure And Transit Detours In Battle Creek
It won’t be “The Best To You Each Morning” for regular travelers on a portion of McCamly Street that runs past the front entrance of Kellogg Headquarters. The Kellogg Company is in the process of sprucing up the main entrance and the project is expected to force the closure of McCamly Street, between Hamblin Avenue and West Jackson Street, for the next two months. The closure began on October 20th and is expected to be completed on December 20th, 2022.
There’s An Entire Skatepark Inside Lakeview Square Mall In Battle Creek
I don't know how I missed this but there is an entire skate park and skate shop inside Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek. I guess with so many stores closing in the mall, it may have worked to benefit the owners of Battleground Skate Park, who have their own shop directly connected to the park, which itself is a non-profit youth center.
Snag a New Bike at These 3 Shops in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
If you missed it, a long-standing Kalamazoo business announced its closure earlier this month. The business, Zoo City Cycle & Sport, has been operating in the Kalamazoo area for the past 15 years but, just a couple of weeks ago, made the announcement that they would be shutting their doors permanently:
Bob Saget’s Last Film Was Made By A Michigan Man; Debuts This Week In Austin Film Festival
We sadly lost Bob Saget in early January after what has now been confirmed as head trauma - likely hitting his head before going to bed after a comedy performance in Florida. At the time, Saget was on a Stand-Up Comedy Tour that had stops all across the country, including Michigan.
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving
This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
The Annual Fall Art Walk Takes Place In Battle Creek Friday
Fall into the Arts will be taking place Friday evening, October 21st, in downtown Battle Creek. The annual art walk will take place from 4 to 7 PM and includes a Pumpkin Giveaway, Scarecrow Row, many local artists, and Food Trucks. Coinciding with Fall into the Arts is the Outdoor...
Michigan Photographer’s Birds Eye View Of Hollands Beauty
During this time of the year growing up in a state like Michigan was always special because of the various forms of nature here. When the seasons change, Michigan is one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Photographers have been able to capture this beauty year in and year out, pulling out an array of reactions from Michiganders.
Caledonia Library Displays ‘Lost Water Bottles Of Summertime’ Art Exhibit
One of the most prevalent accessories you'll see at a library (aside from books and backpacks) is the water bottle. They come in all shapes, sizes, heights, and colors. And many people will help identify their water bottles with stickers and accessories so they can tell them apart from others.
Kalamazoo Native/ NASA Astronaut James McDivitt Passes Away
James Alton McDivitt lived a full and long life and today is celebrated, as he sadly passed away at the age of 93. James was a test pilot, United States Air Force pilot, aeronautical engineer, and NASA astronaut who flew in the Gemini and Apollo programs and grew up in Kalamazoo. The Air Zoo in Portage recently learned of his passing and shared their thoughts on Facebook:
Portage-Based Artisan Marketplace Eyes New Retail Space in Downtown Plainwell
If you've driven through downtown Plainwell, MI recently you've noticed plenty of new faces when it comes to local commerce-- everything from fine dining, to sports bars, to sweet shops. Everything is coming up Plainwell!. With the "Island City" being one of southwest Michigan's most desired locations, a Portage-based craft...
Battle Creek Police To Host Trunk or Treat
Halloween was a different ballgame 60 years ago when I was a kid, trudging through the neighborhoods of Galesburg, carrying a pillowcase to haul my increasing stash of treats. The pillowcase had two advantages for collecting goodies. First of all, the bottom wouldn’t fall out after wandering for blocks in foul weather, and most importantly, it wouldn’t easily tear if the neighborhood bullies attempted to rip it from your grasp. Yes, we had the ruffians during those wonder years, searching the streets for the weak. The streetwise kids just learned to keep their eyes open and avoid them using well-learned ploys.
Was This Horror Movie Icon Spotted In Kalamazoo This Week?
For hardcore fans of horror films and shows, there's one highly underrated actor who has played dozens of hilarious and terrifying roles that needs some serious recognition: Ted Raimi. The younger brother of Sam Raimi has been a part of the horror genre since the 80s and was allegedly seen walking around a Kalamazoo Meijer and/or Trader Joes, according to a post that popped up on Facebook:
Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok
Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
