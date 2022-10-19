Halloween was a different ballgame 60 years ago when I was a kid, trudging through the neighborhoods of Galesburg, carrying a pillowcase to haul my increasing stash of treats. The pillowcase had two advantages for collecting goodies. First of all, the bottom wouldn’t fall out after wandering for blocks in foul weather, and most importantly, it wouldn’t easily tear if the neighborhood bullies attempted to rip it from your grasp. Yes, we had the ruffians during those wonder years, searching the streets for the weak. The streetwise kids just learned to keep their eyes open and avoid them using well-learned ploys.

