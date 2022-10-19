Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Aaron Judge interaction with Josh Reddick has Yankees fans asking questions
Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros was a bummer for the New York Yankees. With a chance to keep it tied in the later innings, Aaron Boone’s bullpen decision tree once again directly resulted in a loss. The Astros weren’t hitting. Neither were the Yankees, but...
San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader sets playoff record
San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader has put all of the questions about his effectiveness to rest. He had struggled before the trade deadline, but that was something that had been seen before as trade rumors swirled in 2021. Then he struggled after being sent to San Diego, something else that had to be expected as he needed to find a comfort level in his new surroundings and with his family situation.
Falter, Clevinger Exit Game Before End of 1st Inning, a Postseason First Since 1932
For the first time in a postseason game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning, in game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson and San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin both were forced to go to their bullpens early, as starting pitchers Bailey Falter and Mike Clevinger each allowed at least three runs and failed to record three outs.
Ozzie Guillen rumors add mystery to Chicago White Sox manager hunt
The Chicago White Sox managerial hunt was reportedly over. According to reports, the White Sox were set to name Astros’ bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. There are a couple of roadblocks to that happening – the Astros are still playing in the postseason and Espada cannot accept the offer until that is over.
Astros push Yankees to the brink: Best memes and tweets
The Houston Astros are close to finishing off the lifeless New York Yankees following their Game 3 win in the ALCS. The Houston Astros fought a hard battle against the Seattle Mariners, sweeping them in the ALDS. It was not an easy sweep either, they needed to win in the bottom of the ninth in Game 1 and in 18 innings in Game 3. As it turns out, that series was way tougher than their tilt against the New York Yankees.
Astros shut out Yankees to take 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and five relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Houston Astros shut out the host
Aaron Boone on Yankees' offensive struggles: 'It's a really good pitching staff, but we've got to find a way'
Aaron Boone didn’t have much of an answer for whether the Astros pitchers are just that good or the Yankee bats have been that bad, but said the team simply needs to “find a way.”
Yankees ticket prices for game five already plummeting after third straight ALCS loss
After falling behind 3-0 in the ALCS with another loss to the Astros, ticket prices for game five at Yankee Stadium are dropping fast, with tickets available for under $60.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0