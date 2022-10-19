ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader sets playoff record

San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader has put all of the questions about his effectiveness to rest. He had struggled before the trade deadline, but that was something that had been seen before as trade rumors swirled in 2021. Then he struggled after being sent to San Diego, something else that had to be expected as he needed to find a comfort level in his new surroundings and with his family situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanNation Fastball

Falter, Clevinger Exit Game Before End of 1st Inning, a Postseason First Since 1932

For the first time in a postseason game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning, in game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson and San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin both were forced to go to their bullpens early, as starting pitchers Bailey Falter and Mike Clevinger each allowed at least three runs and failed to record three outs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Ozzie Guillen rumors add mystery to Chicago White Sox manager hunt

The Chicago White Sox managerial hunt was reportedly over. According to reports, the White Sox were set to name Astros’ bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. There are a couple of roadblocks to that happening – the Astros are still playing in the postseason and Espada cannot accept the offer until that is over.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Astros push Yankees to the brink: Best memes and tweets

The Houston Astros are close to finishing off the lifeless New York Yankees following their Game 3 win in the ALCS. The Houston Astros fought a hard battle against the Seattle Mariners, sweeping them in the ALDS. It was not an easy sweep either, they needed to win in the bottom of the ninth in Game 1 and in 18 innings in Game 3. As it turns out, that series was way tougher than their tilt against the New York Yankees.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

