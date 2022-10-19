ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

How Arsenal could line up against PSV Eindhoven with Gabriel Martinelli a fitness doubt after sitting out training

By Jack Rosser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HhEm_0if1eSpm00

MIKEL ARTETA will make a late call on Gabriel Martinelli's fitness ahead of Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven.

The Brazilian winger has been key for the Premier League leaders this season but sat out training on Wednesday having felt unwell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSf07_0if1eSpm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyuU7_0if1eSpm00
Gabriel Martinelli is uncertain of facing PSV after feeling unwell but fellow Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is tipped to start Credit: AFP

Arteta is hopeful that Martinelli could be involved if needed.

The Gunners ace has been involved in every game this season, scoring four goals and laying on two assists.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was the only other absentee from training as the former Manchester City full-back continues to recover from a calf problem.

The Ukraine international has not played since the Gunners beat Tottenham in the North London derby on October 1.

Arsenal are two points clear of Dutch side PSV at the top of their Europa League group after three games.

Victory at The Emirates on Thursday would see them take charge of the group ahead of two final games at home to FC Zurich and away in Eindhoven.

Arteta will be keen to seal top spot in Group A as quickly as possible.

Not only would it allow the Gunners boss to rest players for any final group stage games but would see them head straight into the last-16.

Finishing second would mean a play-off tie against sides dropping down from the Champions League after Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fy922_0if1eSpm00

Albert Sambi Lokonga and exciting playmaker Fabio Vieira should get the chance to impress in midfield.

And Takehiro Tomiyasu could revert to right-back, with Kieran Tierney coming in on the opposite flank.

Up front, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are likely to resume their regular Europa League pairing.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka, Vieira; Saka, Nelson, Nketiah.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo ruining his Manchester United legacy with walk-off before end of win vs. Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo is trashing his legacy at Manchester United and making it even more difficult for himself to find an escape route from Old Trafford. Following his latest display of indiscipline when storming off to the locker room as an unused substitute before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League -- with sources telling ESPN that he left the stadium before the final whistle -- the 37-year-old is in danger of becoming more trouble than he is worth, both for United and any club that might still be interested in signing him.
theScore

Ronaldo dropped from United's squad vs. Chelsea after refusing to play

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag 'counting on' Cristiano Ronaldo as exit talk intensifies

Ronaldo has been punished for refusing to come on against Tottenham, but his boss insists he still has a future at Old Trafford. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag is keen to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo, as speculation about the striker's future intensifies in light of his latest controversial episode.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United To Battle Manchester City For Serie A Star

Some huge names across Europe have already been linked to Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be heavily targeting the Inter Milan defender. Inter Milan currently sit in seventh in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli. The side also have the worst defensive record in the top ten sides in the league, conceding 14 goals in 10 games.
NBC Sports

Manchester United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo exit controversy (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. And now United’s seen enough from him, at least for the weekend. From ManUtd.com:. “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester...
FOX Sports

Arsenal beats PSV, clinches spot in Europa League KO round

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal secured a spot in the Europa League knockout round after Granit Xhaka’s second-half goal was enough to earn a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday that maintained the Gunners’ perfect record in the competition. Xhaka's well-struck volley in the 71st minute was...
BBC

Saturday's gossip: Ronaldo, Felix, Amorim, Frank, Tuchel, Ndicka, Haaland

Manchester United are considering releasing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer after the 37-year-old Portugal forward was dropped for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham on Wednesday. (The i) The Red Devils may make a January move for Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, as Ronaldo's...
Yardbarker

Arsenal players react to Gabriel’s new deal

Gabriel Magalhaes has just signed a contract extension at Arsenal, keeping him at the club until 2027. This is one of the best pieces of news around the Emirates now and it will hopefully prompt others extend their deals. Gabriel has been an Arsenal player since 2020 when he joined...
FOX Sports

Ronaldo refused to come on as sub for United, Ten Hag says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute for Manchester United in its 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League, United manager Erik ten Hag said Friday. Ronaldo headed to the locker room before the final whistle of Wednesday's game at Old Trafford...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
834K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy