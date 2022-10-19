Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Thrillist
Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Recall Issued
Hand in the cookie jar—a recall has been issued for a popular brand of cookie dough. Nestle voluntarily recalled all ready-to-bake refrigerated "Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough With Fudge Filling" products that were produced from June through September. The recall was issued due to "the potential presence of white plastic pieces," per the FDA notice.
Thrillist
Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough Product Due to Possible Contamination
Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. There is the potential for white...
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know
For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
Seven items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
SOME of your favorite Costco products could disappear from shelves as items at the beloved chain are reportedly being discontinued. A shopping guru took to YouTube to reveal seven key items that will soon disappear from the beloved warehouse store. The items were seen with the "death star," which refers...
Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022
Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
McDonald’s Is Selling Krispy Kreme Donuts — But Only in This State
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will soon be sold under the Golden Arches in a state best known for its fried chicken -- and Wall Street is lovin' it. Rewards and Freebies: Which Fast Food App Offers the Best...
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The recall was initiated after the company received two complaints from restaurant employees who...
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
The Daily South
Nestlé Issues Nationwide Cookie Dough Recall Due To Potential Plastic Contamination
Nestlé has issued a voluntary recall of a popular ready-to-bake refrigerated product due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces. The recall is isolated to just Nestlé Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products (UPC Code 050000429912) made between June and September 2022 and distributed in retailers across the United States. Fortunately, no other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by this recall.
Check Your Freezer Here in Louisiana: Nestle Recalls Cookie Dough
A voluntary recall has been issued by Nestle for their ready-to-bake rolls of refridgerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling due to the possibility of white plastic pieces being present in the dough. Keep in mind, this is not the regular Toll House Cookie Dough,...
Facing Lawsuits and Angry Customers, This Company Has Yet to Recall a Potentially Harmful Smoothie
More than 30 people say they developed fatigue, nausea, and even liver damage after drinking smoothies from Revive Superfoods, though the Canadian company has yet to issue an official recall and the FDA declines to confirm whether it’s investigating the matter.The customers’ stories mirror a similar fiasco involving Daily Harvest, which recalled its lentil and leek “crumbles” in June after customers organized on Reddit, complaining of debilitating illness after eating the company’s frozen food product. Daily Harvest blamed the outbreak on tara flour, a relatively new ingredient derived from the seed pods of South American tara trees. Packed with protein,...
CNET
Brie Cheese Recall: All the Brands Impacted by Listeria Concerns
Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes -- a strain of which has been linked to six illnesses from 2017 to 2022.
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella contamination prompts Unreal brand chocolate recall in Canada
Unreal Brands Inc. is recalling UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled...
Bob Evans Recalls Italian Sausage Due to Possible Contamination
Bob Evans is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products because they could possibly contain pieces of thin blue rubber, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The raw sausage items in question were produced on Sept. 28 and shipped to retail locations across...
Comments / 0