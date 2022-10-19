ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Special education underfunded in Wisconsin: All students are impacted, experts say

HOLMEN (WKBT) — A recent study by the Education Law Center found that all Wisconsin school districts are underfunded in special education programs by more than $1 billion. In Emily Keim’s classroom at Holmen High school, children learn how to communicate. Keim has been special education teacher for 11 years. “Everybody has the right to access education,” Keim said. Students...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Time running out for unsheltered at Houska

Talk about waiting until the last minute. La Crosse’s Houska Park will no longer be a camping site for the homeless as it has been all summer. The campground designation ends in just ten days, but the city has yet to present a final plan for dealing with the homeless population. We know the city won’t be paying to put the unsheltered into a local motel as it did last winter. But La Crosse County seems willing to provide money for hotel vouchers for those with nowhere else to go. There have been many ideas floated and tried, but in the meantime many of those camping at Houska don’t know where they can go next as the deadline rapidly approaches. What is clear is that there are plenty of people and groups willing to help. Volunteers are at Houska daily helping residents with their daily needs. City Hall is wisely reaching out to local groups already working to solve the same problem like the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. And the city may designate some empty buildings as shelter space, particularly when the coldest weather hits. It just seems the problem has only grown and that we are no closer to solving it, despite the hard work of so many. We’ll find out in ten days if the latest plan is the one to make a difference.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a trailer was stolen in Monroe County on Wednesday. The trailer was stolen along County Highway P near the Village of Kendall sometime Wednesday, the DOJ said. The trailer is described as a 2019 black PJ car trailer with a...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
LA CROSSE, WI
Great Bend Post

Boil water advisory rescinded for La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. The advisory was issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system.  Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. 
LA CROSSE, KS
winonaradio.com

Landlord and Tenant Dispute Leads to 2nd Degree Assault Arrest

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:02 p.m. Winona Police officers responded to an assault call on the 1700 block of Hannover Road. Police say that a property owner was attempting to show a unit to prospective renters when the current renter, Alec Muller, 22 of Winona, became noticeably upset. A verbal altercation...
KAAL-TV

Oakdale woman appears in court on forgery, theft, fraud charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of check forgery and theft. Barbara Jo Larson, 27, will appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Oct. 19, on two counts of credit card fraud. Larson was arrested in Olmsted County in...
OAKDALE, MN
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI

