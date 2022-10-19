Read full article on original website
Wisconsin senator candidate Mandela Barnes visits downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator nominee Mandela Barnes made his way to downtown La Crosse. The current lieutenant governor hosted a meet and greet at Thrunie’s to hear from community members and leaders about area issues. Barnes has run a tight race with his opponent Republican Ron Johnson, who has publicly criticized Barnes on his approach to police and...
Special education underfunded in Wisconsin: All students are impacted, experts say
HOLMEN (WKBT) — A recent study by the Education Law Center found that all Wisconsin school districts are underfunded in special education programs by more than $1 billion. In Emily Keim’s classroom at Holmen High school, children learn how to communicate. Keim has been special education teacher for 11 years. “Everybody has the right to access education,” Keim said. Students...
La Crosse County leaders approve more emergency shelter funding for winter
The La Crosse County Board unanimously voted Thursday for a plan to use surplus money on emergency winter housing for the unsheltered. The money, close to $170,000, is what’s left of a homelessness prevention fund established four years ago, that started at $500,000. Supervisor Kim Cable said the La...
Clear Eyes: Former La Crosse surgeon finds joy in welding after eye injury ends his career
People who get knocked down find ways to build themselves back up. One La Crosse man found his second chance after a career-ending accident.
New hospital expansion marks largest in Mayo Clinic Health System history
LA CROSSE, Wis. — A Wisconsin hospital system is growing in the La Crosse area. On the existing campus of the Mayo Clinic Health System, a new building is in the works. Cranes and construction equipment are buzzing as a deadline of fall 2024 approaches. Construction began this past...
Time running out for unsheltered at Houska
Talk about waiting until the last minute. La Crosse’s Houska Park will no longer be a camping site for the homeless as it has been all summer. The campground designation ends in just ten days, but the city has yet to present a final plan for dealing with the homeless population. We know the city won’t be paying to put the unsheltered into a local motel as it did last winter. But La Crosse County seems willing to provide money for hotel vouchers for those with nowhere else to go. There have been many ideas floated and tried, but in the meantime many of those camping at Houska don’t know where they can go next as the deadline rapidly approaches. What is clear is that there are plenty of people and groups willing to help. Volunteers are at Houska daily helping residents with their daily needs. City Hall is wisely reaching out to local groups already working to solve the same problem like the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. And the city may designate some empty buildings as shelter space, particularly when the coldest weather hits. It just seems the problem has only grown and that we are no closer to solving it, despite the hard work of so many. We’ll find out in ten days if the latest plan is the one to make a difference.
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a trailer was stolen in Monroe County on Wednesday. The trailer was stolen along County Highway P near the Village of Kendall sometime Wednesday, the DOJ said. The trailer is described as a 2019 black PJ car trailer with a...
La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
La Crosse doctors warn parents to watch out for RSV symptoms as cases rise nationwide
RSV is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms and causes thousands of kids to be hospitalized every year.
Boil water advisory rescinded for La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. The advisory was issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Westby hemp farm wraps up harvest season, prepares for new business
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2018, people across the country have taken advantage of legal CBD. One Westby Farm has been growing hemp for four years, and is now looking to do even more. Vernon County is home to plenty of farms– but none of them are quite like Logan Eldred and Whitney Thooft’s hemp farm. “When the 2018 farm...
Landlord and Tenant Dispute Leads to 2nd Degree Assault Arrest
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:02 p.m. Winona Police officers responded to an assault call on the 1700 block of Hannover Road. Police say that a property owner was attempting to show a unit to prospective renters when the current renter, Alec Muller, 22 of Winona, became noticeably upset. A verbal altercation...
Oakdale woman appears in court on forgery, theft, fraud charges
(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of check forgery and theft. Barbara Jo Larson, 27, will appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Oct. 19, on two counts of credit card fraud. Larson was arrested in Olmsted County in...
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Four hospitalized, including three juveniles, in rollover crash
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Four people were injured Tuesday night, including three juveniles, after a rollover crash outside Boscobel. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred in the 17100 block of County Road T just after 9:15 p.m. A 22-year-old Blue River man was traveling north when his Ford Taurus had a mechanical issue. The man lost control and left...
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
