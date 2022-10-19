Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
OHIO's Student Review and Consultation Committee is rebranding to the CARE Team
When a student is experiencing a crisis, they tend to raise concern by exhibiting irregular behavior or communication. Whether the student's welfare or the welfare of others in the community is at risk, Ohio University responds with as many resources as possible to provide a safe environment for all students.
OHIO students, staff work behind the scenes to keep campus, community clean
Ohio University is home to a number of students, professional staff, and faculty working hard to help the environment. Campus Recycling and the Office of Sustainability are two departments in partnership with the Appalachia Ohio Zero Waste Initiative (AOZWI), a longstanding project supported by the local Sugar Bush Foundation, who are dedicated to the prevention of pollution and improvement of waste management in Athens. These are a few of the projects going on in this effort, as well as the people behind them.
Ohio University to host Civic Engagement Forum
Ohio University’s Center for Campus and Community Engagement (CCCE) will host a Civic Engagement Forum from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 in Baker University Center, Room 219. The forum, entitled “Today’s Voters & Today’s Leaders,” is part of the University’s efforts to promote non-partisan civic engagement.
Board of Trustees approves OHIO’s Housing Master Plan 2022
The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved OHIO’s Housing Master Plan 2022 during meetings on OHIO’s Athens Campus earlier today. The updated plan will not only shape and guide the University’s ongoing improvement of, and investment in, the residential infrastructure across the Athens Campus through a combination of new construction and major and minor renovation projects, it will also further enhance OHIO students’ overall residential experience for many years to come.
OHIO faculty experts discuss the origin and progression of horror in society during Oct. 26 Ask the Experts
College of Arts and Sciences' faculty experts Brian Collins, Drs. Ram and Sushila Gawande Chair in Indian Religion and Philosophy, and Fred Drogula, Charles J. Ping Professor of Humanities and Professor of Classics, and faculty expert from OHIO’s Chillicothe campus, Tony Vinci, associate professor of English, will discuss the origins and progression of horror in pop culture and society just in time for Halloween during an Ask the Experts livestream on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
Board of Trustees approves Housing Master Plan, Heritage College research facility, gets update on presidential search
The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the 2022 Housing Master Plan as well as a new research facility for the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine during its meetings on Oct. 20-21 at Ohio University’s Athens campus. The Board also approved the expansion of several academic programs to regional...
Ohio University releases Presidential Search Stakeholder Engagement Report
The Collective Genius, a Columbus-based research and strategic engagement firm, provided a comprehensive Presidential Search Stakeholder Engagement Report to the Ohio University Board of Trustees during meetings on OHIO’s Athens Campus earlier today. The report, the culmination of six weeks of campus and community engagement via focus groups, forums,...
OHIO announces minimum wage increase for hourly student employees
Ohio University has announced an increase to the minimum wage for hourly student employees, including federal work study and PACE, from $9.30 to $11 per hour. This increase will become effective Sunday, Oct. 23. The announcement builds upon the wage increase that was recently provided to student employees across Culinary...
Open forums announced for College of Health Sciences and Professions dean search finalists
Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Elizabeth Sayrs announces three finalists for the position of dean of the College of Health Sciences and Professions with interviews on Oct. 24, 25, and 28. As part of the interview process, the University community will have an opportunity to interact with...
Appalachian institute expands focus to advance health equity research locally and globally
The institute formerly known as the Appalachian Rural Health Institute has broadened its focus beyond rural health and expanded its reach beyond Appalachia. It now operates as the Appalachian Institute to Advance Health Equity Science (ADVANCE). The organization's next goal is getting more faculty and student researchers from across the...
Ohio University shows appreciation and support for Veterans through Operation Thank A Vet
Ohio University’s Veterans and Military Student Services Center is helping the OHIO community show its appreciation and support for veterans through Operation Thank A Vet, a campaign that will last until Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Part of the campaign will include the grand opening of the new Veterans’...
Board approves creation of two new centers within OMNIa
The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the creation of two new centers, the Injury and Pain Research Center and the Center for Healthy Aging, both housed within the Ohio Musculoskeletal and Neurological Institute (OMNI). OMNI, which has grown to consistently be one of OHIO's most productive research institutes, has...
‘Shoddy’ design at Zane State College sees 3 companies named in Ohio lawsuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three different companies are facing a lawsuit after the Ohio attorney general said they created a danger to students and staff at Zane State College. Attorney General Dave Yost filed the suit in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, targeting SHP Leading Design, Quandel Construction Group and Robertson Construction for their work […]
OHIO’s Master of Sports Administration program ranks top 2 in the world by SportBusiness for 11th consecutive year
For the 11th year running, Ohio University’s Master of Sports Administration program has been named in the world’s top two postgraduate sports management degrees for 2022 by SportBusiness, an international sports business intelligence service. Since the publication’s inception in 2012, the Master of Sports Administration has ranked in...
Ohio Department of Health makes statement on CDC’s COVID shot recommendation for school children
After questions and confusion Thursday among some parents regarding CDC's new recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine for the school children, the Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff further cleared things up.
Funding available to support student research and creative activity
The Research Division of Ohio University offers competitive awards to support undergraduate, graduate, and medical student research, scholarship, and creative activities. The Student Enhancement Award offers competitive awards up to $6,000 to support undergraduate, graduate, and medical student research, scholarship, and creative activities. Applications are due Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 4 p.m.
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
Ohio University competes for the national championship in the GameDay Recycling Challenge
At the Oct. 22 OHIO home football game, Campus Recycling and its partners encourage Bobcat fans to show their true green pride by participating in the GameDay Challenge, making an effort to properly dispose of all waste created, and encouraging others to do the same. Each fall, colleges and universities...
Quarter After Eight kicks off fall reading series featuring alumni, graduate students
The Quarter After Eight (QAE) literary journal kicks off its Fall 2022 reading series featuring Ohio University's creative writing English graduate students and QAE staff reading their stories, essays, and poems on Oct. 26. Free refreshments will be served, and issues of the Quarter After Eight journal will be available...
2022 voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
