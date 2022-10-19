Read full article on original website
fox9.com
How to watch St. Cloud State vs. Mankato hockey this weekend
(FOX 9) - St. Cloud State hockey will host Minnesota State Mankato this weekend for a homecoming tilt between the longtime rivals – you can watch both games on FOX 9+. The showdown between the No. 8 Huskies and No. 2 Mavericks on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 is being held at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Friday's game will start at 7:30 p.m., while the puck drop for Saturday's tilt is 6 p.m. The teams have one of the longest rivalries, meeting for the 133rd and 134th times this weekend.
fox9.com
Gophers QB Tanner Morgan, WR Dylan Wright not playing at No. 16 Penn State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is in Happy Valley Saturday night looking to snap a two-game skid at Penn State, and the Gophers will be without their top quarterback and a starting receiver. Tanner Morgan traveled with the team and participated in warm-ups, but according to the...
How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in Week 8
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 9-15) Minnesota high school girls soccer section tournament roundup. Minnesota high school boys soccer section tournament roundup. This post will be updated as scores finalize across the state. 1. Rosemount (8-0) Defeated ...
Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers
He's thrown for 21 touchdowns for the Stillwater Ponies this season.
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar
Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka. Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks...
saturdaytradition.com
Dawson Garcia looking to build 'something special' in return to Minnesota
Dawson Garcia attended high school in Minnesota, but ended up leaving the state to play at Marquette. Now he’s back and ready to build something with Minnesota basketball. Garcia transferred to North Carolina after spending 1 season at Marquette. He’s averaged 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists throughout his career. Garcia talked about his journey so far with Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder.
idesignarch.com
Classical Italianate Villa In Minnesota
This luxury villa in Edina, Minnesota has an authentic classical Italianate architectural form with Tuscan limestone columns and tile roof. Designed by TEA2 Architects, a two-story Grand Salon anchors all other rooms and spaces which surround it. A barrel-vaulted skylight, with custom engineered and crafted arched steel trusses, splashes abundant natural light into the entire interior.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay crew picks winner of Minnesota-Penn State in Week 8
College GameDay is in Eugene, Oregon for Week 8. Oregon is taking on undefeated UCLA at home. The crew picked many of the top games that are taking place, per usual. This time they were joined by former Oregon women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu to help make some picks.
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
fox9.com
Fall at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska is decked out for the season, with a pumpkin rainbow tree to boot. FOX 9's Shayne Wells stopped by on Thursday to find out more.
Missing: Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, last seen in September at Owatonna store
OWATONNA, Minn. – Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen at Lakeside Foods in Owatonna on Sept. 13.She is believed to be with a man who is her relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, who lives in the Willmar area. Moreno-Lopez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 507-676-4177, or 911.
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
NEXT Weather Alert: #Top10WxDay on Saturday, followed by chance for storms Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- You're going to want to soak up the weather Saturday, because things could be taking a turn for the worse Sunday.WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says Saturday is a Top 10 Weather Day, with highs expected to reach the 70s, and bright sunny skies.However, big changes are coming Sunday. It will warm into the mid 70s again in the metro, but the clouds increase, and there will be rain with possible thunderstorms by the evening.The areas of concern, Augustyniak says, are in southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Those areas could see storms any time after 6 p.m.The main threat would come from scattered damaging thunderstorms with winds in excess of 60 mph."There won't be a ton of instability, but there will be a lot of wind shear," Augustyniak said.Going into next week, the temperatures again take a plunge toward more appropriate for this time of year, with highs around 50 degrees starting Tuesday.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Repeating History: Tracing the origins of Spring Lake
Isanti County was once home to nearly 30 individual towns, crossroad communities sprang up all over the rural landscape starting as early as 1857 and continued to emerge into the early 1900s. Evolving out of necessity due to remoteness and limited long-distance mobility, many of the structures that helped define these towns included a post office, church, school, general store, blacksmith shop, creamery, boarding house, hotel, and sometimes even a dance hall. Just about everything a rural landowner needed was available within short walking distance at these crossroad towns. Depending on proximity to larger cities like Cambridge, Isanti, and Braham, many crossroad towns held on well into the middle part of the 20th Century. However, once the railroad came through and early mechanized transportation became increasingly available, the majority of area commerce occurred at the larger hubs along the rail line eventually rendering many crossroad towns obsolete.
fox9.com
FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
Southern Minnesota News
2 killed in crash near New Prague
Two drivers were killed in a three-vehicle crash near New Prague Monday evening. Heather Nichole Nelson, 43, and Jordan Cole Bailey, 38, both of New Prague, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 13 at Joel D Lane. According to...
