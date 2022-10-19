After an offseason filled to the brim with drama, the Nets kicked off their 2022-23 season with a stinker. Brooklyn suffered a 22-point loss to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Kevin Durant was his usual self, scoring 32 points, but the rest of the Nets’ “big three” began the campaign with a dud. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons combined for 19 points and five turnovers and struggled mightily on the defensive end. Simmons also fouled out in his long-awaited Brooklyn debut.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO