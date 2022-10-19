Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Adam Silver, NBA Intend To Handle ‘Serious’ Tanking Issue
The NBA is taking initiative(s) to address their concerns with teams across the league tanking during the regular season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who recently met with members of the Phoenix Suns organization, made several comments in regard to the league’s stance on tanking. Described as a “serious issue,” Silver spoke during a question-and-answer session and touched base on the subject when asked by an employee.
Derrick White ‘Feeling Comfortable’ After Best Celtics Performance
Veteran guard Derrick White delivered his most impressive performance displayed in a Boston Celtics uniform during Saturday’s 126-120 win over the Orland Magic. White finished as the runner-up to leading the Celtics offense, scoring 27 points with four rebounds and four assists. To begin, White addressed his impressive dunk...
Jeff Van Gundy Supports ‘Terrific’ Ime Udoka, Believes He Will Coach Again
Two games into the season, the dark cloud of the Ime Udoka scandal still hangs over the Boston Celtics. It’s sure to be a storyline throughout the campaign as the Celtics pivoted quickly just prior to the start of training camp and gave the reins to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who is the youngest coach in the NBA this season.
Nets HC Steve Nash on Ben Simmons' Debut: 'I Think He's Just Rusty'
Wednesday night was not the performance Ben Simmons expected in his Brooklyn Nets debut. Simmons fouled out in 23 minutes, finishing with four points, five rebounds, five assists, and three turnovers as the Nets were blown out 130-108 by the New Orleans Pelicans. Head coach Steve Nash shared his thoughts...
Ex-Celtic Terry Rozier Wears Bizarre Outfit To Postgame Interview
Former Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier is bringing the “Scary Terry” moniker to a different level now with the Charlotte Hornets, and not in a good way. Following a 124-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, Rozier showed up to his postgame press conference in an absolutely bizarre outfit.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Marcus Smart Appreciative Of Jaylen Brown’s Response To Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown wasn’t going to leave Marcus Smart on an island with Joel Embiid after the two got tangled up just seconds into the second half of the Boston Celtics season-opening win Tuesday. Brown rushed in to defend his teammate, getting in a heated exchange with Embiid and pointing...
Nick Wright Mocks Kyrie Irving Amid Nets’ Ugly Season Opener
After an offseason filled to the brim with drama, the Nets kicked off their 2022-23 season with a stinker. Brooklyn suffered a 22-point loss to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Kevin Durant was his usual self, scoring 32 points, but the rest of the Nets’ “big three” began the campaign with a dud. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons combined for 19 points and five turnovers and struggled mightily on the defensive end. Simmons also fouled out in his long-awaited Brooklyn debut.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Efficient Offense Cruises In Win Over Heat
Meeting for the first time since last season’s Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 111-104, on Friday at FTX Arena. The Celtics improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Heat fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The last time these...
Al Horford, Joe Mazzula Credit Celtics Depth After Win Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor at FTX Arena against the Miami Heat for the first time since advancing to the NBA Finals, leaving in victorious fashion yet again on Friday. Celtics big man Al Horford, who finished the night scoring nine points with five rebounds, credited the team?s depth and their contribution(s) in the seven-point win.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Overcomes Gritty Magic Effort In Close Win
The Boston Celtics encountered their first major challenge of the young season, defeating the Orlando Magic 126-120 at Amway Center on Saturday. The Celtics improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Magic fell to 0-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics had no business allowing the...
How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks
The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.
Malcolm Brogdon Sees This ‘Championship Characteristic’ In Celtics
Much has been made about the offense of the Boston Celtics through two games this season, and rightfully so. It’s clicking on all cylinders and it’s been very efficient while featuring multiple scoring options. It has forced Boston’s defense to play catch up, but the Celtics were up...
Raiders' Darren Waller is Out Sunday vs. Texans
Darren Waller won’t play Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders’ official website reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise as the Raiders had a bye last week, and it was thought the extra time would be enough for Waller to overcome his hamstring injury. Apparently not, as Waller wasn’t able to practice this week and now won’t be able to play versus the Houston Texans.
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey To 49ers In Pre-Deadline Stunner
The Carolina Panthers’ fire sale appears to be on, beginning with a blockbuster. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that Carolina traded former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport chipped in with the details, reporting the Panthers would receive second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2025.
Heat Honor Celtics Great Bill Russell With Pregame Tribute
Before the Miami Heat tipped off against the Boston Celtics on Friday, the life of basketball icon Bill Russell was honored with a pregame ceremony at FTX Arena. Russell, who spent the majority of his remarkable life battling both on the court against opposing NBA teams and off the floor against racial inequality, passed away on July 31 at 88 years old. Russell finished an 11-time NBA champion.
J.J. Redick Makes Bold Celtics Prediction After Opening-Night Win
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics opened up their 2022-23 season in solid fashion, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 at TD Garden, showcasing their elite offense against a strong conference rival. Entering their fresh clean slate, the Celtics were listed as favorites not just to finish atop the Eastern Conference when...
Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook, Questions Slander
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant has taken notice of the ongoing slander centered around Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook, and doesn’t condone it. Durant began his career as teammates with Westbrook during their tenures with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the two seemed poised to contend for NBA titles for years to come before eventually parting ways. Now six years since the two shared the floor, Durant is standing in defense of Westbrook amid his ex-teammates’ struggles, which have garnered much criticism.
Brett Rypien Gets Start After Broncos Rule Out Russell Wilson
The Broncos will turn to Brett Rypien in Week 7 against the New York Jets, and bookmakers don’t have much faith in the third-year quarterback. Denver ruled out Russell Wilson due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained in a “Monday Night Football” loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett wanted to see if the 11-year veteran would be able to protect himself Sunday, and it appears Wilson didn’t make much progress in practice. Rypien had worked with the starters throughout the week, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.
A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win
It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0