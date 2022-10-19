Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs San Antonio Spurs

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 regular season inside AT&T Center at 8 p.m. EST.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, they will be without their best player, LaMelo Ball, as he continues to nurse an ankle injury that he suffered in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards.

Terry Rozier will take over at the point for the injured Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr. will slide into the starting lineup. As of this morning, Ball is the only player listed on the team's injury report.

Despite not having his star guard to begin the season, head coach Steve Clifford seems confident that they have the talent to win.

"Do you want to play a month without one of your better players? That's where it hurts you. For two or three games, we have enough here. If we play well, just like in Philly, if we can play with the same intensity, purpose, and physicality we did in Philadelphia, then we'll have a chance to win these games."

Check back an hour before tip-off for the final injury update ahead of tonight's game.

