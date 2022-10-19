ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deontay Wilder 'is set to be ordered to fight Andy Ruiz Jr in final WBC eliminator to face Tyson Fury' as both fighters seek redemption... but Luis Ortiz - who fought both men - predicts the Bronze Bomber will 'KILL' the Mexican

 3 days ago

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr is set to be ordered by the WBC as a final eliminator to face champion Tyson Fury, according to reports.

Wilder and Ruiz Jr are both on the up again and chasing another title shot after losing their world championship belts to Fury and Anthony Joshua respectively. The American returned in explosive form by knocking out Robert Helenius in a round - while the Mexican overcame Luis Ortiz on points.

And now the pair are set to collide to decide who will go on to challenge Fury for his crown, with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman set to order the showdown, according to Marca.

Deontay Wilder (left) is reportedly set to be ordered to face Mexican rival Andy Ruiz Jr (right)
Wilder reigned as WBC champion for five years before his reign was ended by rival Fury in 2020 with a seventh round stoppage - and then he was stopped again by the Brit in the eleventh round last year.

His swift KO of Helenius was a real return to form as he sent out a statement to the division that he was far from finished - and WBC chief Sulaiman hailed his power and character to come back after his two defeats.

'It was impressive. It was a demonstration of power,' Marca quoted him as saying.

'Wilder hits very hard, but he had been inactive and after two complicated defeats you don't know how the mind comes, but I saw him like in his best moments.'

Wilder's career is on the up again after demolishing Robert Helenius on Saturday night 

Ruiz is on the comeback trail too following his unanimous points loss to Anthony Joshua in 2019.

He pulled off a dramatic weight loss since that defeat and returned to the ring for the first time in two years against Chris Arreola in 2021, winning on points before dismantling Ortiz.

He floored 'King Kong' twice in the second round and once in the seventh on his way to a dominant decision victory - but Ortiz, having fought both Ruiz and Wilder, can only see one outcome in the fight as he made a chilling prediction.

'It will kill Andy Ruiz when they both fight,' he said. 'I told them it would be easy money,'

Ruiz is also looking to continue his impressive comback after dominating Luis Ortiz (left)

'Ruiz needs to give me a rematch. Give me the rematch, Andy.'

Wilder entered the ring after the pair fought and at the time talked up the prospect of the two fighting.

'You gotta speak things into existence,' Wilder said. October 15th I've got to handle business in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

'Once I handle business I'm always confident in myself … I'm looking forward to having a fight with Ruiz, for sure.'

Ruiz has also welcomed the possibility of going toe-to-toe with Wilder, saying: 'If Deontay Wins in October, me and him are with the same management and we can make this fight happen. Let's do it. Let's get it on.'

