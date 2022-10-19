Read full article on original website
Red Oak council discusses possible transient merchant ordinance amendments
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking into the best way to provide food truck regulations in the community. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council heard a farmer's market recap from Co-Market Manager Maggie McQuown. This year, McQuown says multiple food trucks, which would abide by the city's peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance, had expressed interest in participating in the market. However, McQuown says the regulation is outdated as it was written well before food trucks had become overly popular.
Essex, Hamburg post enrollment gains
(Essex/Hamburg) -- Officials in at least two KMAland school districts are celebrating the latest enrollment figures. October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Figures from the Essex School District show a total enrollment of 198 students--up 18 over last school year. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both the Essex and Hamburg school districts. Wells tells KMA News 20 students open enrolled into the Essex district this year. Still, he says the enrollment hike is something to be excited about.
Shen schools seek student-parent activities buy-in
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say connecting with students, parents and guardians is key to rejuvenating the district's activities. Planning continues in the effort to revamp all extracurricular programs in the district--including athletics, music and FFA activities. Shenandoah High Principal Andrew Christensen is spearheading the effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" in terms of activities. Christensen's plan is based on eight pillars of success--including building relationships, and instilling love and passion. Christensen tells KMA News building relationships is important in order to increase student participation.
Iowa Class 2A State 1st Round (10/21): Clarinda, Greene County among teams moving on
(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Greene County were among the teams that moved on in Class 2A postseason action on Friday. Find the complete recap from another Clarinda win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Other Class 2A State First Round. No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0.
Open house planned for Sidney school projects
(Sidney) -- At long last--Sidney school officials plan a formal unveiling of the district's expansion and renovation projects. November 10 from 5-to-6 p.m. is the date and time for an open house at Sidney Elementary School and the district's junior-senior high school. Attendees will get a first-hand look at renovations at the elementary school, plus the new CTE and gymatorium additions at the junior-senior high school building. Sidney's School Board discussed the upcoming open house at its regular meeting earlier this week. Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the district is excited to finally show off the projects to the public.
Charles Lee Fisher, 84 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Clinton, Missouri
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials:St. Croix Hospice or Harmony Court in Council Bluffs, IA. Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, IA. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Mary A. Berning, 88 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Mary passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
KMAland Missouri (10/21): Platte Valley hands East Atchison first loss, Maryville gets MEC share
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley handed East Atchison their first loss, South Holt made a comeback, Maryville clinched a share of the MEC and Rock Port, Worth County and North Andrew added wins in KMAland Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. Platte Valley 30 East Atchison 16. Carter Luke had three...
Administrator evaluation form sparks debate amongst Red Oak council
(Red Oak) -- A proposed annual city administrator evaluation form has sparked extensive debate amongst the Red Oak City Council. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the council was presented a rough draft of the form, which Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have been collaborating on over the past few months. Fridolph presented three versions: his draft, Wemhoff's version, and a combined document. One disagreement was whether they should include department heads in filling out the form. While agreeing with Wemhoff that the council is who the administrator reports to, Fridolph says the department heads could provide a more first-hand working experience.
KMAland Iowa Class 3A Week 9 (10/21): Harlan rolls, Atlantic shocks Creston, Panthers still make playoffs
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled to a shutout win while Atlantic upset Creston in Class 3A football in KMAland on Friday. Despite the loss, Creston garnered one of the four wild card playoff positions in the class. Harlan earned the top seed among the 16 playoff teams. View the playoff teams here.
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central
(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to understand the complexities of homelessness, it becomes apparent that homelessness in Omaha is a big problem with no easy solution. Omaha Police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown. Last month, the downtown shelter moved homeless campsites for safety reasons. At the time,...
State Auditor releases annual report for Page County
(Des Moines) -- State officials have released an annual audit report for Page County. The report covers fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021. State Auditor Rob Sand notes the county's revenues totaled just over $18.2 million, a 21.9% increase over the prior year, while expenses totaled roughly $17.5 million, a 39.2% increase. The report indicates the increase in revenues and expenses is due primarily to U.S. Department of Agriculture funds for an emergency watershed protection program and the related expenses for completion of those projects.
Leyvi Cruz, 47, of College Springs, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leyvi passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home in College Springs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Mason Yochum
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
Richard "Rick" Snyder, age 52, of Treynor, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory.
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers
(Shenandoah) -- The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday. “I am feeling a lot of joy,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer told KMA Sports....
Page County seeks to bring wind ordinance lawsuit to federal court
(Clarinda) -- After seeking additional time to respond to a lawsuit regarding wind turbines and the respective county ordinance, Page County has filed a notice of removal to federal court. Lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney filed the document Tuesday intending to remove the case from Iowa district court to the...
