(Red Oak) -- A proposed annual city administrator evaluation form has sparked extensive debate amongst the Red Oak City Council. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the council was presented a rough draft of the form, which Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have been collaborating on over the past few months. Fridolph presented three versions: his draft, Wemhoff's version, and a combined document. One disagreement was whether they should include department heads in filling out the form. While agreeing with Wemhoff that the council is who the administrator reports to, Fridolph says the department heads could provide a more first-hand working experience.

RED OAK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO