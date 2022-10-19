Read full article on original website
Manistee Gateway project leaders cite 'escalating construction, labor costs' in announcement
MANISTEE — Manistee’s Spirit of the Woods Gateway project is now undergoing a “re-examining” phase, according to a news release issued on Tuesday. The project was pitched as a multiphase effort to build a 100-room hotel and a possibility of housing and office space on River Street near the corner of U.S. 31 in Manistee.
Camp Albright hosts first annual fall festival
REED CITY — The first annual Camp Albright Community Fall Festival took place over the weekend with loads of activities for the entire family to enjoy. Camp's owner Chuck Davis and property manager Dave Johnson, who came up with the idea to do a scarecrow contest last year, expanded the event this year to include hayrides, a haunted house and evenings beside the campfire.
Thompsonville business announces $900K expansion
THOMPSONVILLE — Iron Fish Distillery is embarking on a major expansion and plans a $900,000 investment in new equipment and facility improvements. This goal is to triple the production capacity of its estate whiskey, according to a press release from the distillery. The distillery has grown and harvested grain...
Manistee County police blotter: Bear crash, forced entry, other calls reported
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from Oct.1-3. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Oct. 1. • A report of forced entry and an abandoned...
