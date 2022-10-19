ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Camp Albright hosts first annual fall festival

REED CITY — The first annual Camp Albright Community Fall Festival took place over the weekend with loads of activities for the entire family to enjoy. Camp's owner Chuck Davis and property manager Dave Johnson, who came up with the idea to do a scarecrow contest last year, expanded the event this year to include hayrides, a haunted house and evenings beside the campfire.
Thompsonville business announces $900K expansion

THOMPSONVILLE — Iron Fish Distillery is embarking on a major expansion and plans a $900,000 investment in new equipment and facility improvements. This goal is to triple the production capacity of its estate whiskey, according to a press release from the distillery. The distillery has grown and harvested grain...
