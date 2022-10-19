'I think they will cookie crumble like they did the year before': Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant tips his old side to COLLAPSE after Christmas despite sitting four points clear at the top of the Premier League after a strong start to the season

Arsenal will 'cookie crumble' after Christmas despite their strong start to the season under Mikel Arteta, says former Gunners winger Jermaine Pennant.

The north London club sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League after ten games, having claimed nine victories and suffered defeat on just one occasion.

Their impressive early form has raised optimism that a title challenge could be on the cards at the Emirates - but Pennant thinks otherwise.

The 39-year-old, who made 26 appearances in his six-year spell at Arsenal, instead expects his old side to collapse later in the season like they did last term.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Pennant said: 'I think that Arsenal, after Christmas, will cookie crumble like they did the year before to drop out of the Champions League spots.

'I'm gonna get criticised and battered by Arsenal fans being an ex-Gooner!'

He later added: 'What Arteta has done at Arsenal, where they were two, three seasons ago and what they are doing now, is absolutely amazing.

'We are giving Arsenal a lot of praise about where they are going and how they have conducted themselves in the first ten games. But it is all about will they maintain that, will they continue that after Christmas?

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League after taking 27 points from a possible 30 so far

But Pennant is still not convinced and expects Mikel Arteta's men to collapse like last season

'We have seen a lot of teams come flying out the blocks and then as soon as the Christmas period comes and the games come thick and fast, they slip over easily.'

Arsenal have failed to finish in the Premier League top four for the past six years, letting their best chance of doing so since 2016 slip in disastrous fashion last season.

With Champions League qualification in their own hands, Arteta's side suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat away at Tottenham in May to let their north London rivals back in with a shout, and a subsequent 2-0 loss at Newcastle meant Antonio Conte's leapfrogged them ahead of the final day.

Spurs then saw off Norwich to secure fourth and a painful end to the season for Arsenal, but a quiet confidence is growing at the Emirates that they could even exceed last year's target.

When asked if they can build something special over the next few years, Arteta said this month: 'I don’t know if it is, if it’s possible. But I would like to.

'Especially because of how they are as human beings. What we are trying to do is much deeper than just being professional and play for the club. If we can and results and other things allow us I would like to.

'I’ve said many times and everyone that works with them on daily basis will always say the same thing - to work with them is a privilege. It’s great to see their enjoyment and passion. You see a sense of something that is unique and real. It’s great to be part of it as a player and as manager.'