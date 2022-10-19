Read full article on original website
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ksal.com
Kansas Wheat Producers Hope For Moisture
Despite continued drought and delays in fieldwork and fertilizer delivery, Kansas producers are no strangers to dusting in the next year’s wheat crop — planting behind failed fall crops, capitalizing on the smallest increments of rainfall and keeping their faith in the seeds going into the ground. “There’s...
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
WIBW
$3.7 million granted to Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve internet connectivity
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $3.7 million has been given to the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve broadband and internet connectivity. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas received a grant for more than $3.7 million to connect more than 350 Native American homes and businesses with broadband.
KWCH.com
RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
lutheranmuseum.com
Another Eggers in Kansas
Johannes Theodor Eggers was born on October 21, 1887, making today his 135th birthday. John was the son of Emmanuel and Emma (Hesse) Eggers. John was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. We can take a look at his baptism record from that congregation’s books. John is somewhat...
adastraradio.com
Proposal Aims to Slow Depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer in Western Kansas
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
smeharbinger.net
Greetings from Kansas: A road trip review of unique locations in Kansas
It isn’t easy to wear the “I’m from Kansas” label with pride. Cows, tornadoes and the Wizard of Oz may not be as boast-worthy as New York’s skyscrapers or California’s beaches, but I sought out some Kansas oddities and attractions worth bragging about. No...
Kansas snow crews short handed as winter season approaches
Snow and ice season is approaching, and the Kansas Department of Transportation is planning for the upcoming winter months despite key staff shortages.
Only one Kansas county doesn’t have a Sheriff, here’s why
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As Kansas voters decide whether counties can choose to have a sheriff at all, there’s one county in the state that hasn’t had one for years. Riley county is the only county in the state that doesn’t have a sheriff’s office, and has been operating that way for nearly five decades. Captain Josh Kyle, […]
Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
KAKE TV
Wildfires and dust storms possible as high wind returns to KAKEland
High wind gusts return to KAKEland this weekend and thanks to dry air and fuel, the fire threat will be front and center on Sunday! Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a State of Disaster Emergency ahead of the threat. A strengthening area of low pressure, positioned across western Nebraska will...
Kansas proposes childcare changes to help meet a statewide demand
Kansas Governor Laura and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment today announced proposed changes to childcare regulations, potentially expanding care across the state.
What does Kansas’ sheriff election amendment mean?
Kansas Amendment 2, also known as HCR 5022, could impact the elections -- and ousters -- of sheriffs across the state.
KAKE TV
Mike Pence comes to Wichita in support of Derek Schmidt
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A big day for Republican Derek Schmidt and his race for Governor of Kansas. Friday former Vice President Mike Pence was in Wichita to encourage Kansans to give Schmidt their vote. Both of them compared Laura Kelly to President Joe Biden. "I know Laura Kelly; she...
Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount
TOPEKA — Kansas health department officials said a study addressing the long wait times disabled Kansans face to receive government assistance will take two years to conduct. The study will focus on physically and mentally disabled Kansans waiting to receive state resources, either through the Physical Disability Waiver Program or the Intellectual/Developmental Disability Waiver Program. […] The post Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
KYTV
Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
WIBW
Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
