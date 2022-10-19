ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Kansas Wheat Producers Hope For Moisture

Despite continued drought and delays in fieldwork and fertilizer delivery, Kansas producers are no strangers to dusting in the next year’s wheat crop — planting behind failed fall crops, capitalizing on the smallest increments of rainfall and keeping their faith in the seeds going into the ground. “There’s...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$3.7 million granted to Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve internet connectivity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $3.7 million has been given to the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve broadband and internet connectivity. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas received a grant for more than $3.7 million to connect more than 350 Native American homes and businesses with broadband.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
KANSAS STATE
lutheranmuseum.com

Another Eggers in Kansas

Johannes Theodor Eggers was born on October 21, 1887, making today his 135th birthday. John was the son of Emmanuel and Emma (Hesse) Eggers. John was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. We can take a look at his baptism record from that congregation’s books. John is somewhat...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Only one Kansas county doesn’t have a Sheriff, here’s why

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As Kansas voters decide whether counties can choose to have a sheriff at all, there’s one county in the state that hasn’t had one for years. Riley county is the only county in the state that doesn’t have a sheriff’s office, and has been operating that way for nearly five decades. Captain Josh Kyle, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wildfires and dust storms possible as high wind returns to KAKEland

High wind gusts return to KAKEland this weekend and thanks to dry air and fuel, the fire threat will be front and center on Sunday! Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a State of Disaster Emergency ahead of the threat. A strengthening area of low pressure, positioned across western Nebraska will...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Mike Pence comes to Wichita in support of Derek Schmidt

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A big day for Republican Derek Schmidt and his race for Governor of Kansas. Friday former Vice President Mike Pence was in Wichita to encourage Kansans to give Schmidt their vote. Both of them compared Laura Kelly to President Joe Biden. "I know Laura Kelly; she...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount

TOPEKA — Kansas health department officials said a study addressing the long wait times disabled Kansans face to receive government assistance will take two years to conduct. The study will focus on physically and mentally disabled Kansans waiting to receive state resources, either through the Physical Disability Waiver Program or the Intellectual/Developmental Disability Waiver Program.  […] The post Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
BRANSON, MO
WIBW

Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
TOPEKA, KS

