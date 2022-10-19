Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
How Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video cashes in on Midnights’ theme of self-loathing
A new Taylor Swift album is upon us, and the world has descended into Midnights mayhem. Stepping away from the folky, singer-songwriter vibe of the previous era, the new record feels like a spiritual sibling of 1989. As The A.V. Club’s Saloni Gajjar writes in her B+ review, “Midnights is a giddy, buoyant, somewhat messy return to pop; a heartbreaking confessional gift wrapped with confetti.”
A.V. Club
Taylor Swift reclaims her glittering pop crown with Midnights
While promoting her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift revealed she categorizes her lyrics in three distinct ways: Quill, fountain pen, and glitter gel pen, conjuring the perfect weapon to rousingly convey her words. Her 10th studio album confidently sits between the fountain and glitter gel instruments; it’s extravagantly detailed yet decidedly frothy (a stark contrast with the album’s cover art). Midnights is a giddy, buoyant, somewhat messy return to pop; a heartbreaking confessional gift wrapped with confetti. And the seven bonus tracks, a surprise release that Swift dropped at 3 a.m. this morning, kick things up a notch.
A.V. Club
Taylor Swift issues thank you message to her army for smashing Spotify to pieces
Taylor Swift issued a “thank you” message to her fans/small army of mobilized and devoted followers, thanking them for helping her to smash Spotify into tiny little pieces yet again today. Specifically, the music-streaming service announced tonight that Swift’s new album Midnights has successfully blown away the previous...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
A.V. Club
Drake and 21 Savage announce new joint album, Her Loss, out next week
Swinging in late on what’s already been one of the biggest musical weekends of the year, Drake and 21 Savage have announced a new joint album that they’ll be releasing a week from now, on October 28. The album, announced alongside a new music video between the two artists, is titled Her Loss, which we’re choosing to interpret, not as a reference to a woman’s grief, but as a pun about male-pattern baldness. (Savage 21 turned 30 today; that stuff will creep up on you, friend.)
A.V. Club
Lana Del Rey says she lost 200-page book manuscript and unreleased music in car burglary
Summertime sadness is well-traversed territory for Lana Del Rey, but this year autumn appears to be bringing its own struggles to the artist’s life. In a since-deleted series of videos, Del Rey says that her backpack—and with it, unreleased music and a book manuscript—was recently stolen from her car.
A.V. Club
Thank you, Judi Dench: Netflix adds disclaimer to trailer for fictional series The Crown
What Dame Judi Dench says, goes. Netflix has added a note to the YouTube description of the trailer for The Crown’s fifth season, categorically defining the series as a “fictional dramatization.” The change comes after Dench criticized the series for falling into “crude sensationalism” in recent years in an open letter published in the Sunday Times.
A.V. Club
Despite hosting Documentary Now! for years, Helen Mirren doesn’t think she’s very funny
Helen Mirren has hosted IFC’s Documentary Now! for four seasons (the show is now on season 53, if you buy in to the mythology), but despite all of the quality gags that the show pulls from hyper-focused parodies of famous documentaries, Mirren doesn’t seem to have much faith in her own ability to be funny. In fact, speaking with Consequence as part of a lengthy profile, she admits that she’s “never comfortable with comedy,” adding, “I’m so out of my depth with comedy.”
A.V. Club
Harry Styles is nothing to sing about in My Policeman
Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel Anna Karenina is referenced early on in My Policeman, setting the audience up for a grand and tragic love story. Eventually, we arrive at one in which both obsession and betrayal play equal parts. Yet the journey there is rather choppy, fragmented into two time frames that don’t always come together. The transitions are rather awkward; just as the viewer starts to get invested in one story, off we go to the other one.
A.V. Club
Let's check in on what Nick Lutsko's been up to this October
Though the world may have conspired against him time and time again, Nick Lutsko will always remain the true King Of Halloween in our hearts. This title was forever bestowed upon him when he, in the dark autumn of our first pandemic year, released his theme for Spirit Halloween and immediately brightened our hearts. And it remains the case, no matter what the citizens of Spirit Halloween Planet and the cast lists for boring old “officially licensed movies” may have to say about it.
A.V. Club
Judi Dench would like you to remember that The Crown is fictional
Sure, season five of The Crown doesn’t come out until next month, but that’s not about to stop Judi Dench from having an opinion on the new episodes of Netflix’s acclaimed drama based on the British royal family. Following a September report that Buckingham Palace wants to remind everyone that the series is “a drama not a documentary,” the Cats star penned an open letter to The Times UK saying the show has veered towards “crude sensationalism.”
A.V. Club
The Rock really wants audiences to see him beat up Superman
Black Adam finally hits theaters tomorrow, following a press tour that extended decades—or, at least, it felt like decades. We’ve heard about The Rock making Black Adam since 2007, but in the last few months, he’s revealed the actual reason he wanted to play Black Adam so badly: He wants people to see him beat the shit out of Superman.
A.V. Club
Netflix and Duffer Brothers choose poor soul to write live-action Death Note series
You can’t keep a good I.P. down. As we learned with Game Of Thrones, if your audience hates the last thing, they’ll still turn up for another taste of that delicious property. To that end, 2017’s Death Note was an inflection point in the relationship between anime fans and Netflix, kicking off a slew of threats from the streamer about new live-action adaptations of classic anime. It didn’t matter that no one liked Death Note. What matters is they knew Death Note, and brand awareness is even more important than making a good thing.
A.V. Club
Read this: How Lilo & Stitch became the first film to use watercolor backgrounds at Disney in 60 years
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remains an underrated gem of the early 2000s animation era. It’s a heartwarming story on family and belonging featuring a rapscallion alien and a headstrong little girl with immense emotional depth and a great soundtrack. What also makes it stand out from the other animated films of its time is the implementation of watercolors in the animation process, which had not been done at Disney in 60 years (as seen in Dumbo) and has not been done since.
A.V. Club
Kanye has trademarked names for his own self-branded "mini-cities," which isn't at all terrifying
Kanye West—whose connections to the real world continue to dry up by the day, including news this week that fashion company Balenciaga was cutting ties with him over a recent spate of antisemitic behavior—is apparently moving ever closer to constructing a reality of his own. Rolling Stone reports that lawyers for West apparently made moves this week to file trademarks for his own self-sustained “mini-cities,” supposedly dubbed “Yecosystems,” where the kinds of people comfortable with having their day-to-day survival governed by Kanye West might someday go to live, briefly.
A.V. Club
Tim Burton says his Batman now looks like "a lighthearted romp"
If you haven’t watched Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman in a minute, it’s worth remembering that it’s a remarkably weird movie: Structurally, it’s built, at least in its first act, as an investigative thriller, with Gotham journalists investigating some weirdo named Bruce Wayne. You see a guy get electrocuted into a smoking husk in the early going. It ends with Michael Keaton’s Batman quite comfortably murdering Jack Nicholson’s Joker. It’s not, say, Batman Returns dark, but still: Pretty grim!
A.V. Club
Ethan Hawke is totally down to work with Maya again—even if it's not for Revolver
Maya Hawke is going for the nepotism baby hat trick: she’s got a part in her dad Ethan Hawke’s critically acclaimed miniseries (The Good Lord Bird), a film in the works with mom Uma Thurman (The Kill Room), and another project with dad percolating in development (Revolver). Others in her position have attempted to distance themselves from their famous parents, but Maya clearly has no problems linking her career to theirs.
