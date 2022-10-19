Though the world may have conspired against him time and time again, Nick Lutsko will always remain the true King Of Halloween in our hearts. This title was forever bestowed upon him when he, in the dark autumn of our first pandemic year, released his theme for Spirit Halloween and immediately brightened our hearts. And it remains the case, no matter what the citizens of Spirit Halloween Planet and the cast lists for boring old “officially licensed movies” may have to say about it.

1 DAY AGO